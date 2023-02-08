Shilpa Shinde is one of the most loved and respected television artists and she never leaves a chance to be in the headlines. Be it her controversial exit from the popular show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai or her ugly fights with Hina Khan in Bigg Boss 12, she has painted headlines for several controversies in the past.

Now, Shilpa is back with yet another controversy. This time she is news for her new show Maddam Sir. The gorgeous actors who ruled many hearts with phenomenal acting entered the show in December last year. After her abrupt exit from the show, Shilpa and the show’s lead Gulki Joshi got into a war of words and it seems both the ladies are not in the mood to call it a truce. Scroll below to read the details.

As per reports, Shilpa Shinde was supposed to be a part of Maddam Sir for 10 -15 days. However, after shooting for a week she was asked to take a break. Post that, she posted a video on Instagram and bashed the leading ladies of the show for spreading negativity about her. According to a report by Etimes, Gulki Joshi reacted to the comments made by Shilpa and said, “She started shooting with us and we were cordial. She shot for about a week and one more day to wrap up her track. Apparently, she was angry on the last day of the shoot.”

Gulki Joshi also addressed Shilpa Shinde’s comment Chhapne ka kaam ho raha tha show mai and said, “In an interview, she said our show was wrapping up and hum chhapne kaam karte hain, actors ka mann nhi hai kaam karne mein. I don’t know what prompted her to say that. If we were disinterested, the show would have not run for so long and the audience is the better judge who is deserving and who isn’t? “

For the unversed, Shilpa had mocked Gulki and said, “Who is Gulki Joshi, what she has done in her career? She has become popular because of me.” Now, Gulki has reacted to it and took a dig at the actress.

Gulki Joshi thanked Shilpa Shinde for helping her in increasing her following. She said, “I don’t think so it was a personal attack. It was done so that she can stay in limelight. These comments can’t affect us. Woh kuch bhi bol le, but the amount of love that I have got from this controversy is beyond life. Meri following badha di usne.”

We will keep you posted with the new updates in this story. Meanwhile, don’t forget to stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

