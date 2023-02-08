Ankita Lokhande takes A trip down the memory lane & shares what ignited her love For cinema in the latest video. She walked down memory lane to look at how far she has come as an actor & shares what ignited her passion for becoming a versatile & fine actress of today’s times.

The actress also recollects the moment people were invested in her character Archana in Pavita Rishta & much more.

Ankita Lokhande actress shared a video recollecting all the way back from when she was little till she did Manikarnika & more.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay)

Ankita Lokhande says,” The moment ‘Ankita’ became ‘Archana’, I knew my love affair with cinema wasn’t a frivolous one. Everything made sense–even me as an 8-year-old writing in my diary, ‘I want to become a 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿.’ It started with watching Urmila Matondkar & Rekha on screen & thinking, ‘Mujhe actor banna hai.’ Par Indore mei, actress banne ke sapne nahi hote hai. Maa & Baba wanted me to focus on my education. So that’s what I did, but the acting seed had been planted.

Ankita Lokhande further added,” I feel special, you know. Through my art, I’ve become a part of conversations, a part of dinner-time meals; a part of people’s lives. Obviously, I get 𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 too & my god, the hate I get is massive. But the love I get overpowers it all–like when I get messages saying, ‘You’ve shown me small-town girls can make it big,’ I love the job I’m doing! How many people can say that? I’m at a stage in life where my dreams have become a reality & I’m nowhere being done!”

Talking about Ankita’s upcoming project, she will be seen in Swatantra Veer Savarkar with Randeep Hooda. The film is based on the life of politician and activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. It also features Amit Sial in an important role. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, and Sam Khan. It is all set to release on May 26, 2023. The film also marks Randeep Hooda’s directorial debut.

