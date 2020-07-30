A lot has changed in Sushant Singh Rajput case ever since father KK Singh has lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. The complaint has been lodged under 6 IPC sections including theft and breach of trust. Ever since a lot has come into the light. Ankita Lokhande has made some unknown revelations too. Now, Sushant’s friend Sandip Ssingh claims it was not a suicide.

For the unversed, Sandip has been constantly a part of Sushant’s last rites. The filmmaker was amongst the firsts to reach at the Bandra residence minutes after the news of suicide broke. Ssingh could even be seen supporting Rajput’s sister Mitu along with Ankita Lokhande when she paid her respects. However, his latest claims have left most baffled.

In a live conversation with journalist Arnab Goswami, Sandip Ssingh claims it was not a suicide. He says that Sushant Singh Rajput was not someone who could take such a step. Just not that, he mentioned that no written statement has been taken by Police till date.

“He (Sushant Singh Rajput) is not the guy who will do what has happened to him. He was a very happy guy. He used to always speak about films and dreams,” said Sandip Ssingh.

Lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari was a part of the panel too. When the duo questioned Sandip about the written statement given to Police, he responded, “They have spoken to me, they have taken all the details. They have not taken my statement (written) as of now”

#Dhara302ForSSRCulprits #Dhara302ForSSRCulprits#Dhara302ForSSRCulprits#Dhara302ForSSRCulprits Pls do no trust a single word of #SandipSsingh. He is one of the main culprit in the murder. He can lie, manipulate but public damn knows..he is a dangerous snake https://t.co/w7gY4xSJx8 — Dr. Varsha Raman (@DrVarsharaman95) July 29, 2020

Furthermore, Sandip Ssingh even spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager, Disha Salian’s death. He mentioned that he was shocked to hear the news. According to him, she was a happy go lucky girl. So initially, he refused to believe she would take such a drastic step.

Ever since this live conversation, fans have gone berserk. Many have been shaming Mumbai Police for not carrying out the investigation in a fair manner.

