Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Mitu Delayed Giving Her Statement To Police Multiple Times?

Sushant Singh Rajput case has been witnessing some new twists lately. It all began with father KK Singh lodging an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetting his suicide. Now, a latest development suggests that Sushant’s sister Mitu delayed the statement process multiple times. Below are the details you need.

It is being said that neither KK Singh nor sister Mitu Singh mentioned anything about Rhea to the police. Even in their signed statements, there was nothing related to the Jalebi actress. Sushant’s father met the police multiple times but refrained from commenting or mentioning anything about his ex-girlfriend. Furthermore, Mitu allegedly did not respond to multiple requests by the police.

A senior police officer quoted by Mumbai Mirror reveals, “Not only did she (Mitu Singh) not mention Rhea Chakraborty on the day of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and then again in her signed statement, but she also did not respond to several requests by the investigating team to appear for the recording of a more detailed statement. The officer said the FIR in Bihar is an attempt to range police forces of two states against each other and get the case, eventually, transferred to the CBI.”

In fact, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father met Joint Commissioner of Police, Vinay Kumar Chaubey, towards the end of June. But he did not share anything about the alleged mental torture that Rhea Chakraborty is accused of. The purpose of the meeting was to get Sushant’s Bandra residence vacated.

However, Rajput’s family has claimed that Mumbai Police was not ready to file an FIR. They instead wanted Sushant Singh’s family to provide the names of big production companies. According to them, the case was headed in the wrong direction.

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on 14th June.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!