Roadies XX has been garnering a lot of eyeballs for its intense tasks and also the badass gang leaders. This includes Neha Dhupia and Rhea Chakraborty, who have been commanding attention due to their competitive streak. However, can you guess who amongst these is leading the bankability charts? Here, we are taking a look at their net worth.

Neha Dhupia’s Net Worth

Neha Dhupia is one of the most prominent gang leaders in Roadies who joined the show in 2016. Ever since then, she has been making headlines for her bold and fiery avatar on the show. Her infamous ‘It’s her choice’ fiasco was one of the biggest controversies to have touched the show. She is also a popular name in Bollywood.

According to Tring, Neha Dhupia’s net worth stands at 45 crores. Not only this, but the Garam Masala actress is also the second richest Roadies XX gang leader after Elvish Yadav. Her net worth primarily comes from her TV shows, movies, and brand endorsements.

Rhea Chakraborty’s Net Worth

Unfazed by the controversies surrounding her life following the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Rhea Chakraborty joined MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand in 2023. She turned out to be the winning gang leader of the season, though her involvement in the show had initially invited some backlash from the netizens.

According to Lifestyle Asia, her net worth is around 13 crores. Her net worth is comparatively lesser than the rest of the Roadies XX gang leaders. However, her confident aura has been appreciated by many fans of the show.

Hence, it is clear that Neha Dhupia is leading by a whopping 71% when it comes to the net worth battle. However, there is no denying that both Neha and Rhea Chakraborty are adding the fire and spice to Roadies XX. They are also standing out for motivating their team members to perform the best in the tasks.

