Rhea Chakraborty is starting a new phase in her life. She’s away from the acting world, but there’s much to look forward to. The actress has started hosting a podcast, and Sushmita Sen was her first guest. Aamir Khan will be next seen on the couch. Currently, all eyeballs are on her bike ride with her alleged boyfriend, Nikhil Kamath. Scroll below to know how netizens are reacting!

The Jalebi actress witnessed a huge blow in her life after the untimely death of ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly committed suicide. She was accused of abetment to suicide by SSR‘s family, and CBI is still working on the investigation. A drug syndicate was also exposed, and the actress was in jail for almost 28 days before being granted bail. Her brother, Showik Chakraborty, was also behind bars for almost three months.

Rhea Chakraborty has been trying to revive her life in the best way possible after the personal turmoil. She’s faced massive backlash, but as they say, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” Four years after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress seems to have moved on and found love in Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.

This afternoon, Nikhil Kamath was seen taking his alleged girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, on a bike ride. He sported a casual look in a black biker jacket, navy blue shorts, and sandals. Rhea, on the other hand, opted for a crop top and paired it up with a denim jacket and multi-colored jeans. The duo covered their faces with black masks but the paps were smart enough to recognise them within seconds.

As the video surfaced on the internet, netizens shared mixed reactions to their reportedly budding romance. Netizens cannot help but discuss how he’s the youngest Indian billionaire with a whopping net worth of $3.1 billion (INR 26024 crores).

A user wrote, “Abki bar sahi banda phasaya hai isne..pakki wali gold digger hai ye bandi .. PhD in gold diggering from University of cheaters & diggers honalulu”

Another questioned, “Late shushant ki gf ? 😢 he not missed shushant anymore ?”

A comment read, “Iska boyfriend to real khatron ka Khiladi hai..”

A Rhea Chakraborty fan defended, “People calling her gold digger, what proof do you have. It doesnt make anybsense to defame her without any evidence or proof. What you guys expect, she will wear white saree n mourn, if thats the expectation bhai pls go back to 1820 and say this. Also, sushant wasnt a kid thathe get manipulated by a lady. Just nonsense people who have no life and just coming out to say about negative.”

“Leave them alone dude,” another wrote.

Nikhil Kamath was dating former Miss World Manushi Chillar earlier. The timeline of his romance with Rhea remains unknown.

