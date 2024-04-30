Sahil Khan Arrest: From Accusing Salman Khan Of Being Involved In the SSR Case To Alleged Affair With Tiger Shroff’s Mom; Major Controversies Of Accused in Mahadev Betting App

The internet is abuzz with the news of Style actor Sahil Khan’s arrest for his alleged involvement in the Mahadev Betting app scam. The actor was arrested after his pre-arrest bail was never approved. But this is not the fitness entrepreneur’s first time in hot waters. He has always been a controversial figure and has made headlines for the most bizarre reasons, from his alleged affair with Ayesha Shroff, who is Tigers Shroff’s mom, and even accusing Salman Khan of being involved in the SSR case.

Actor Sahil Khan was detained on April 28, 2024, in Chhattisgarh by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Mumbai cyber cell after the Bombay High Court denied his request for pre-arrest bail. Khan denied having any direct affiliation with the betting site and asserted that he was only a brand promoter for The Lion Book brand under a contract with M/s. Isports247.

But before he made the news for his involvement in the Mahadev Betting App, he had been in the news for many scandals and controversial opinions. Here are four times Sahil Khan found himself in hot waters.

His Alleged Affair With Ayesha Shroff

Sahil Khan was said to have had an affair with Jackie Shroff’s wife, Ayesha Shroff, in 2009, but things changed when she filed a legal case against him in 2014. The two even set up a production house together before things went sour.

Accusing Salman Khan of being involved in The SSR Case and running careers?

In 2020, Sahil Khan claimed that he was looked down upon by a superstar, implying Salman Khan. In a cryptic post, he wrote, “Very few people get this opportunity in life that after their very first film Style,’ they get a chance to get featured on the cover of India’s top film magazine that too with India’s top two superstars (Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan). However, one of these superstars felt very bad about it, despite me being a newbie, his fan, and weak. He kept calling me for supporting characters in his movies and television shows and finally got me thrown out of several movies.

Posting Obscene Photos Of Business Rival

Sahil Khan and six others were charged with allegedly defaming a business rival, Manish Gandhi. According to an officer from the Amboli police station, the group began posting obscene and hateful content about Gandhi’s family members on social media, including morphed, distorted images of his teenage son and daughter.

FIR For Threatening A Woman

In 2023, an FIR was filed against Sahil Khan for allegedly threatening a 43-year-old woman in a gym and posting defamatory comments about her on social media.

According to the complainant, an Oshiwara resident, she argued with a woman at a gym about money in February 2023. The accused woman and Sahil abused and threatened the complainant.

These scandals were quite numerous. There is still no decision regarding his involvement in the Mahadev Betting App Scam.

What is the Mahadev Betting Case?

Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal’s company, which operated out of Dubai, allegedly used the online book betting application to enroll new users, create user IDs, and launder money via a layered web of benami bank accounts. The scam’s estimated monetary value is currently Rs 5,000 crore, but it could increase as the investigation continues. Chandrakar and his associates are accused of using at least 70 shell companies to launder money to offshore accounts, according to a News18 report.

