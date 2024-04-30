Sonali Bendre Shares Heartbreaking Details About Her First Thought After Cancer Diagnosis, "I Was Grateful This Wasn't..."

Sonali Bendre is currently being seen in the web series The Broken News 2, and the actress looks as beautiful and healthy as ever. But she recently opened up about the time she was battling the biggest health scare of her life – Cancer.

It was in 2018 that the actress was diagnosed with stage four metastatic Cancer, and like everyone, she was terrified of the news. However, over time, she dealt with it and gathered the courage to fight it out.

Recently, in an interview, the Duplicate actress also opened up about how she was first in denial when the news broke, but eventually, she understood that she had to deal with it in the best way possible.

Recalling the terrible times, Sonali Bendre, in the interview, confessed her first thought after she came to know about suffering from Cancer. The actress said, “When I received my cancer diagnosis, my first thought was, ‘Why me?’ I’d wake up thinking it was all a nightmare; I couldn’t believe that this could happen to me. That’s when I started to change the way I thought. Instead of ‘why me?’ I started asking, ‘Why not me?'”

Sonali further said that she decided to look around and be grateful for what she had, and this was probably her source of strength. The actress said, “I started to feel grateful this wasn’t happening to my sister or my son. I realized I had the strength to deal with this, I had the resources to go to the best hospitals, and the support system to help me through this. Starting to ask ‘why not me?’ helped me start the healing process.”

The actress a few years back, she even revisited her medical center where she was cured of the disease, and the actress documented her journey to inspire others who are dealing with Cancer.

On the work front, Sonali Bendre was seen in the web series The Broken News in 2018 and is now seen in the next season of the series.

