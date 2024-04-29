Shruti Haasan began dating multidisciplinary visual artist Santanu Hazarika in 2020. Fans were expecting wedding bells to ring soon, but unfortunately, the couple has reportedly parted ways. Commitment issues allegedly became the roadblock. Below are all the details you need to know!

Haasan recently grabbed eyeballs as she announced her break from social media. She shared a cryptic post about being unapologetic about things one “can or need to be.” She also called her social media journey a “crazy ride.”

Santanu Hazarika & Shruti Haasan end relationship over commitment issues?

A report by Bollywood Life now claims commitment issues turned the dead end for Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika’s relationship. A source close to the development revealed, “Shruti and Santanu initially felt they were compatible but slowly things changed after the actress was willing to take the relationship one step ahead, there was a lack of interest from Sanatanu’s side to commit.”

The report further claimed Shruti Haasan was expecting a proposal but Santanu Hazarika did not same to be on the same page. “Shruti was the one who was expecting a commitment like marriage, but she didn’t get the mutual feeling. They both realized they want different commitments in their relationship and hence partying ways would make more sense than dragging the relationship ahead,” added the source.

Santanu and Shruti allegedly were in a live-in relationship. The duo have cleared all their mushy posts from Instagram, hinting at their split. Fans are in shock and hope they find their way back together.

Orry claimed Shruti Haasan & Santanu Hazarika are married!

Previously, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, had hinted Shruti and Santanu had secretly tied the knot. The actress’ manager reportedly reached out to him and asked him to add Shruti’s “husband” to his guest list.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Ranveer Singh To Tap Into His Dark Side In HanuMan Director Prasanth Varma’s Next; Here’s Everything We Know About The Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News