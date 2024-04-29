Ranveer Singh is on a roll now; after bagging Don 3, he reportedly talked with the esteemed director Prasanth Varma about a big-budget movie. A recent report has revealed all the details regarding the film, which is tentatively titled Rakshas. Keep scrolling for more.

Ranveer is undoubtedly one of the best actors in Bollywood. He proved his acting mettle with films like Padmavat, Gully Boy, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and more. He also did a fantastic job in 83 portraying the former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. Last year, Singh appeared in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Alia Bhatt, and the film was a successful affair at the box office.

Earlier this month, Pinkvilla reported that Ranveer Singh would be collaborating with the HanuMan director Prasanth Varma on a period film with a mythological backdrop. The media outlet has now shared further details about the ambitious project. As per that, they will partner with Mythri to back Ranveer Singh-led potential film, Rakshas, financially. Sources close to the development have spilled the beans on the project and revealed, “It’s a part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, where the director is introducing several characters before bringing them all together in the finale.”

The sources also shared Ranveer Singh’s reaction to Prasanth Varma’s vision. They continued, “Ranveer is blown away by the vision and long-term plans that his director has for the universe and is excited to embark on the journey of Rakshas soon.” Speaking of the project’s development, they added, “Ranveer has met Prasanth Varma and the team multiple times over the last few weeks and has already done a Pooja for the film on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Hyderabad.”

What will Rakshas allegedly be about?

Prasanth Varama’s movie, reportedly led by Ranveer Singh, will have a mythological backdrop set in the pre-independence era. Ranveer’s character will have grey shades and deal with “negative forces from the Indian myth.” He played a character with negative traits in Padmavat, as Alauddin Khilji, and it is still considered one of his best performances.

What other projects does Ranveer Singh have?

Besides this, Ranveer also has Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 and Aditya Dhar’s untitled film. The shooting for Don 3 is expected to begin in December this year. On the other hand, Dhar’s film is reportedly in the pre-production stage.

On the personal front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are set to welcome their first child. The couple got married in 2018 and are all set to embark on a new journey in life.

