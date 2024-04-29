Lara Dutta is a headstrong woman who does not shy away from sharing her experiences, whether good or bad. She made her Bollywood debut with Andaaz alongside Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar. The actress faced eve-teasing during the promotion of the romantic musical film. Scroll below for all the details!

Andaaz, directed by Raj Kanwar, was released in 2003 and was a major box office success. After their big wins in beauty pageants, Priyanka and Lara were making their debuts, which garnered a lot of eyeballs and created curiosity around the film. The music also garnered a lot of hype, becoming Bollywood’s second highest-selling soundtrack of the year.

During the music release of Andaaz, Lara Dutta, along with Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar were at Chandni Chowk, Delhi. She was dressed up in a sari at the Rhythm House when a man from the crowd pinched her.

Recalling the incident, Lara Dutta told Hautterfly, “So someone pinched me. I realised something’s wrong, and probably due to my army background training, I pulled him out and he fell down on the road. But then I bashed him up so badly, in a sari. Akshay got very worried, and he pulled me away from him, and said, ‘What are you doing? You’re an actor now. You can’t be doing all this’ (Laughs).”

We’re so proud of Lara Dutta for giving it back to the culprit!

Fans are now excited to witness Lara and Akshay Kumar reunite in Welcome To The Jungle! The adventure comedy will also star Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez.

On the professional front, Lara will be next seen in the series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. Directed by Santosh Singh, she portrays the role of a power broker. The ensemble cast also includes Jimmy Shergill, Ashutosh Rana, and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Lara Dutta has also been reportedly roped in to play Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead.

