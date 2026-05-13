Amish Tripathi’s fantasy novel The Immortals of Meluha has been in the news lately. According to The Indian Express, Ranveer Singh reportedly bought the book’s rights to adapt it into a feature film. He was collaborating with Ananya Birla’s Birla Studios to work on the project. However, Tripathi has refuted this piece of news.

But before any of this, Akshay Kumar expressed his interest in and regret for the book. Let’s find out the details.

Akshay Kumar On Missing Out On The Immortals Of Meluha

In 2015, Akshay Kumar attended the cover launch of Amish Tripathi’s book Scion of Ikshvaku. It was the first book of Amish’s Ram Chandra trilogy. As per NDTV, the Rowdy Rathore actor revealed that he was advised to buy the rights to The Immortals of Meluha. He said, “I still remember that when Amish’s first book on Lord Shiva had come out, I was advised to buy the rights of the book and make a film on it. I had seen the cover of the book and was not convinced that I could play Lord Shiva.”

The actor also expressed regret for missing it. He continued, “However, when Karan Johar later told me about the story, I felt that I actually missed out on something. So the moral of the story is it is good to read books.”

BIGG MISSED from @akshaykumar I Regret Not Buying the Right of #ImmortalOfMeluha , Even Karan Johar insisted me for this . ~ SUPERSTAR #AkshayKumar . pic.twitter.com/MQk6ed57Vz — Manoz Kumar (@ManozTalks) May 11, 2026

Karan Johar was once attached to producing a film adaptation of the book through his banner Dharma Productions. However, the project had been in the works for several years and did not materialize. In 2024, Tripathi revealed that Johar didn’t hold the rights to his books, according to TOI.

Amish Tripathi On The Rumor Of Ranveer Singh Buying The Rights

After news surfaced that Ranveer Singh had acquired the rights to the book, Amish Tripathi issued a clarification. He told Variety India that Ranveer doesn’t have the rights for The Immortals of Meluha. The author said, “The rights for the Shiva Trilogy are with me. And nothing has been signed with anyone as yet. Of course, I have huge respect for Ranveer and am a big fan of his. But this news is not true.”

Plot twist: #AmishTripathi has now clarified that #RanveerSingh is NOT playing Lord Shiva in The Immortals of Meluha adaptation 👀📚 After the internet went full “Har Har Mahadev meets Ranveer energy,” the author has officially shut down reports about the actor buying the rights… pic.twitter.com/nxxucCN1tB — MissMalini (@MissMalini) May 12, 2026

This news might come as a shock to Ranveer fans who were eager to see him portray Lord Shiva on the big screen. Singh is currently basking in the massive success of his recent release, Dhurandhar, and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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