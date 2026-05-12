Aside from celebrating meaningful cinema, the Cannes Film Festival is also widely popular for its fashion. The prestigious annual event, taking place in the French Riviera, features appearances by celebrities from around the globe, dressed in luxurious couture. Several Bollywood actresses, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, have represented India and made memorable style statements over the years.

Amongst these is Alia Bhatt, who will be returning to Cannes following her debut last year. The Love & War actress arrived in the French Riviera on May 11 and was seen in an all-black ensemble as part of her airport look.

Decoding Alia’s All-Black Look

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For her uppers, Alia wore a square black blazer by Carolina Herrera, paired with capri pants by Camila from the label’s Spring 2026 collection. The blazer features subtle button detailing that blends into its fabric, while the puffed sleeves complement the actress’s silhouette perfectly.

Alia’s look was accessorized with the iconic Jackie 1961 medium shoulder bag from Gucci. She also wore round-framed, solid black sunglasses from the same brand, which added to her ‘cool girl’ vibe.

The actress’s look was completed with black satin slingback pumps by Manolo Blahnik. Alia chose to wear minimal makeup, fitting for travel, and wore her hair in a sleek center-parted style.

All in all, Alia’s all-black monochromatic ensemble screams effortless chic! Wouldn’t you agree?

What Did Alia Wear Last Year At Cannes 2025?

For her Cannes debut last year, the actress turned heads with her exquisite looks. For her first appearance, Alia wore a dreamy ivory-nude couture gown by Schiaparelli.

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For her second look, the Alpha actress wore an embellished black gown by Giorgio Armani Privé for the Lights on Women’s Worth event.

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And for her final look, Alia wore a custom-draped Gucci ensemble, a perfect fusion of Indian and global couture. The nude-and-silver look, embellished with a Swarovski diamond, was inspired by the traditional saree.

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We’ll have to wait and see what Alia has in store for us for her Cannes appearances this year. But we are certain they will be bold and beautiful just like her! The actress will make her first red carpet appearance tomorrow, May 12.

While Alia is busy with Cannes for the next few days, she also has an exciting slate of projects ahead. She will be seen alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and her Raazi co-star, Vicky Kaushal, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Set for release in 2027, the film is one of Alia’s most highly anticipated upcoming projects. The actress will also be venturing into the action-thriller genre with Alpha, produced by Yash Raj Films.

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