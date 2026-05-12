The upcoming sci-fi horror film Backrooms is expected to be one of this summer’s surprise hits. The upcoming A24 movie has already landed on early box-office tracking, with promising projections for its opening weekend. The estimated budget for the film’s production has also been revealed in media reports, and based on that, the break-even number seems easily achievable. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It already has a strong online recognition thanks to the viral internet horror concept that inspired the movie. The unsettling liminal space aesthetic has maintained a strong, large online fanbase for years, providing the movie with a built-in audience before release. It has also generated curiosity because of its unusually fast rise from internet phenomenon to a studio-backed theatrical release.

The break-even target

According to Deadline‘s report, Backrooms has a budget of less than $10 million. For Hollywood releases, movies need to earn around 2.5 times the production budget worldwide to comfortably break even, including marketing and distribution expenses. Thus, Backrooms needs around $25 million globally to enter safe break-even territory. If the current domestic opening-weekend projections hold, the movie could recoup a large portion of its costs within just a few days of release.

Backrooms already generated strong early buzz.

According to the report, the horror movie is currently eyeing a domestic debut in the $20 million range during the May 29-31 post-Memorial Day corridor. That is an impressive figure considering the film reportedly cost under $10 million to produce. Therefore, it could hit break-even in its first week only. Given its low production cost, strong internet buzz, and solid early tracking, the path to break-even already looks far easier than expected for the upcoming horror flick.

What is the film about?

The story centers on Dr. Mary Kline (Renate Reinsve), a therapist who ventures into a mysterious alternate dimension while searching for her missing patient, Clark, a furniture store owner played by Chiwetel Ejiofor. Backrooms will be released on May 29.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office: What It Must Earn To Beat Robert Pattinson’s Highest-Grossing Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News