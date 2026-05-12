The Sheep Detectives, starring Hugh Jackman, has opened with decent box-office numbers in North America. The global debut was also modest enough. It, however, needs to go a long way before becoming a theatrical success. The film has set some minor goals to help him achieve the bigger ones. The movie is on track to beat the global haul of 2026’s natural horror Primate. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Hugh Jackman starrer received amazing ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, with both the critics’ and audience ratings above 90%. The critics gave it 94%, and the collective consensus reads, “Drolly funny and sweet as a lamb, The Sheep Detectives is a delightful family entertainment that bundles disarmingly profound themes in a cozy package.”

The Sheep Detectives at the box office

According to the revised data on Box Office Mojo, The Sheep Detectives collected $15.08 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. In the crowd biggies, the film failed to achieve one of the two top spots and thus debuted at #4 in the domestic rankings. Internationally, the family entertainer collected $11.9 million on its opening weekend, bringing its worldwide total to $27.0 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $15.1 million

International – $11.9 million

Worldwide – $27.0 million

How much is needed for it to beat Primate?

Primate is a natural horror film by Johannes Roberts. The film is completely different from The Sheep Detectives and is 2026’s #31-highest-grossing film worldwide. Primate collected $39.05 million in its theatrical run at the worldwide box office. The Hugh Jackman starrer is about $12 million away from surpassing the global haul of Primate and is edging closer to breaking into 2026’s top 30 grossers.

What is The Sheep Detectives about?

The story follows a shepherd who reads murder mysteries to his sheep every night, convinced they understand every word. But when he is found dead under mysterious circumstances, the sheep believe it was murder and set out to solve the case themselves, relying on everything they learned from the stories he shared. The Sheep Detectives was released on May 8.

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