The Sheep Detectives has crushed industry projections at the domestic box office, with strong opening-weekend collections. The Amazon MGM movie has scored a record opening weekend for Hugh Jackman outside the Marvel movies as well. Despite facing multiple mega hits, the light-hearted movie has earned strong numbers on its opening weekend in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Sheep Detectives’ opening weekend collections at the box office

The Hugh Jackman starrer has earned strong word of mouth in North America and, with that, crushed the industry’s projections in its opening weekend. For the record, the film was tracking to earn between $12 million and $15 million on its opening weekend in North America. The movie collected $15.9 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It is Hugh’s biggest domestic opening weekend outside the Marvel movies. It has landed at #4 in the domestic box office rankings due to the mega hits.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Sheep Detectives grossed solid numbers at the international box office. The Hugh Jackman starrer collected $12.1 million over its 5-day opening weekend internationally. It is more than the Challengers’ $10 million overseas debut collections. Allied to the $15.9 million domestic debut gross, the film’s worldwide opening weekend collection is $28 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $15.9 million

International – $12.1 million

Worldwide – $28.0 million

How much does the film need to break even at the box office?

According to media reports, the family movie cost $75 million. It is a huge budget for a light-hearted comedy like this. However, it has an ensemble cast led by Hugh Jackman, but that might not be enough to help it break even worldwide. For the record, based on the industry’s 2.5x multiplier rule, the movie must earn an estimated $187.5 million to break even at the box office. It is a challenge for the film to earn this number, but that is not concerning.

Since it is an Amazon MGM movie, its main aim is to raise awareness among viewers, so it flourishes when it hits the streaming platform. Big Tech companies such as Amazon and MGM mainly need movies to keep people using their platforms, where the real long-term money comes from ads, subscriptions, and user activity. However, it would be a plus if the film breaks even at the worldwide box office. The Sheep Detectives was released in the theaters on May 8.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie North America Box Office: Edges Closer To Becoming The 10th Highest-Grossing Animation Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News