After starring in the critically acclaimed 2025 biographical musical drama Song Sung Blue, Hugh Jackman will next be seen in the mystery comedy The Sheep Detectives. The film is based on Leonie Swan’s 2005 novel Three Bags Full and is set to hit theaters on May 8, 2026. The Oscar-nominated actor achieved global recognition after being cast in Bryan Singer’s Marvel superhero film X-Men (2000), which became a critical and commercial success.

Since then, the good-looking star has reprised his role as Wolverine and starred in multiple Marvel superhero films, with the most recent one being the MCU blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, co-starring Ryan Reynolds. Out of all of Hugh Jackman’s Marvel films, let’s take a look at their box office performances and find out which one among them delivered the best return (worldwide gross) relative to its budget.

Hugh Jackman’s Marvel Films – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here are the Marvel superhero films that featured Hugh Jackman in a leading or significant role (excluding cameos), along with their worldwide totals (as per Box Office Mojo data), and their estimated budgets.

1. X-Men (2000)

Budget: $75 million

Worldwide Total: $296.3 million

2. X2: X-Men United (2003)

Budget: $110 million

Worldwide Total: $407.7 million

3. X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Budget: $210 million

Worldwide Total: $460.4 million

4. X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Budget: $150 million

Worldwide Total: $373.1 million

5. The Wolverine (2013)

Budget: $120 million

Worldwide Total: $414.8 million

6. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Budget: $200 million

Worldwide Total: $746 million

7. Logan (2017)

Budget: $97 million

Worldwide Total: $619.2 million

8. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Budget: $537 million

Worldwide Total: $1.338 billion

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Logan (2017): 6.38x X-Men (2000): 3.95x X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014): 3.73x X2: X-Men United (2003): 3.71x The Wolverine (2013): 3.46x Deadpool & Wolverine (2024): 2.49x X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009): 2.49x X-Men: The Last Stand (2006): 2.19x

What These Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, it can be observed that even though Deadpool & Wolverine is the highest-grossing title in this list, it is not the one that delivered the best return on budget, due to its significantly higher budget. That honor goes to the widely acclaimed 2017 film Logan, which earned 6.38x its budget, followed by the first X-Men film, which delivered a 3.95x return. On the other hand, the Hugh Jackman Marvel film with the least earnings-to-budget ratio so far is X-Men: The Last Stand (2.19x).

Logan – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Top 3 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Animated Films of 2026: Which One Has Delivered The Best Return Over Budget?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News