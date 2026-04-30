Lee Cronin’s latest horror outing, The Mummy, a reimagining of the Mummy franchise, is on the verge of completing two weeks in theaters. After opening to $13.5 million across 3,304 North American locations, it collected another $5.5 million over the April 24-26 weekend, registering a 59.3% drop compared to the previous week. Then, it added around $1.1 million on Monday and Tuesday.

On Track To Enter 2026’s Top 5 Horror Films (North America)

The latest weekend collection has taken its cumulative domestic total to $24.4 million, making it the sixth-highest-grossing horror film of 2026 so far at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart. As of now, the latest Mummy installment is on track to beat 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s $25.1 million domestic haul and enter 2026’s top five horror list.

At the same time, it is also approaching the North American earnings of another 2026 horror film, Primate. Keep reading to find out how much more Lee Cronin’s The Mummy needs to earn domestically to outgross it and how much profit it has made so far in its theatrical run.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy vs. Primate – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two 2026 horror films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

1. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Box Office Summary

North America: $24.4 million

International: $44.6 million

Worldwide: $69 million

2. Primate – Box Office Summary

North America: $25.6 million

International: $13.4 million

Worldwide: $39 million

What The Numbers Indicate

Although The Mummy has already overtaken Primate’s worldwide total by a margin of nearly $30 million, thanks to its significantly higher overseas earnings, the race at the domestic box office is very close. At the time of writing, The Mummy is around $1.2 million short of surpassing Primate’s domestic total. At its current pace, the Lee Cronin-directed feature is expected to surpass this figure in the coming days. However, the final box office verdict should become clearer in the weeks ahead.

Budget, Break-Even & Box Office Profit (Estimated)

Since the film was made on an estimated $22 million, according to Deadline, it needed to earn $55 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. With a current worldwide total of $69 million, the film has generated an estimated theatrical surplus of approximately $14 million so far. This figure is expected to increase as it continues its theatrical run.

What Is The Plot Of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy?

When a journalist’s young daughter mysteriously vanishes in the desert, she is presumed lost forever. Eight years later, her sudden return shocks the fractured family. But what begins as a long-awaited reunion soon turns into a terrifying nightmare. The film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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