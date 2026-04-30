At the time of writing, sixty films have surpassed the coveted $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo. In 2025, four films: Ne Zha 2, Zootopia 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Lilo & Stitch achieved the feat. However, in 2026, no film has crossed $1 billion globally yet. With a current worldwide total of $834.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo, it now seems difficult that The Super Mario Galaxy movie will reach that mark. However, given a strong opening and its current pace, Antoine Fuqua’s Michael is tracking toward the milestone and could potentially hit that magic figure.

When it comes to the massive $2 billion worldwide mark, only seven films have managed to reach it. While James Cameron’s Avatar tops the list with a staggering $2.924 billion global haul, it is closely followed by the MCU blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which grossed $2.799 billion worldwide. But Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.921 billion) missed the mark by just around $79 million. Now, let’s take a look at the rare $2 billion box office club and find out which one among them delivered the best return (worldwide gross) relative to its production budget.

The $2 Billion Box Office Club

Here are the seven films that have earned over $2 billion at the global box office so far, along with their worldwide totals (according to Box Office Mojo data) and reported budgets.

1. Avatar (2009)

Budget: $237 million

$237 million Worldwide Total: $2.924 billion

2. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Budget: $356 million

$356 million Worldwide Total: $2.799 billion

3. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Budget: $460 million

$460 million Worldwide Total: $2.334 billion

4. Ne Zha 2 (2025)

Budget: $80 million

$80 million Worldwide Total: $2.267 billion

5. Titanic (1997)

Budget: $200 million

$200 million Worldwide Total: $2.265 billion

6. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)

Budget: $245 million

$245 million Worldwide Total: $2.071 billion

7. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Budget: $350 million

$350 million Worldwide Total: $2.052 billion

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Ne Zha 2 (2025): 28.34x Avatar (2009): 12.34x Titanic (1997): 11.33x Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015): 8.45x Avengers: Endgame (2019): 7.87x Avengers: Infinity War (2018): 5.86x Avatar: The Way of Water (2022): 5.07x

(Note: This metric reflects the worldwide gross-to-production budget multiple, not the actual net profit)

Based on the above numbers and calculations, it can be observed that, despite Avatar being the all-time top-grossing film, the 2025 Chinese animated fantasy adventure Ne Zha 2 generated the highest return relative to its budget (28.34x). James Cameron’s Avatar (12.34x) and Titanic (11.33x) have taken the second and third spots on the list. On the other hand, Avatar: The Way of Water ranks the lowest within the $2 billion club in terms of the earnings-to-budget performance. That said, the Avatar sequel was still a huge box office success.

Ne Zha 2 – Official Trailer

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