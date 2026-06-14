From superhero films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, to animated movies like Zootopia 2 and Inside Out 2, and visually stunning sci-fi extravaganzas like Avatar: The Way of Water and its sequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, audiences have witnessed several blockbuster Hollywood films spanning multiple genres in the last five years. And some of them even surpassed the coveted $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

Among these $1 billion+ global grossers, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is the highest-grossing film with a massive $2.334 billion worldwide total, followed by Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.921 billion) and the animated sequel Zootopia 2 ($1.867 billion). But the question is, which film delivered the best return relative to its budget? Let’s break down the numbers.

Hollywood Films That Earned $1 Billion+ In The Last 5 Years (Worldwide)

Here is a list of the Hollywood films released in the past five years (2021-2026) that grossed over $1 billion worldwide, along with their worldwide totals and estimated budgets, per Box Office Mojo.

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022): Worldwide Total: $2.334 billion | Budget: $460 million Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): Worldwide Total: $1.921 billion | Budget: $200 million Zootopia 2 (2025): Worldwide Total: $1.867 billion | Budget: $150 million Inside Out 2 (2024): Worldwide Total: $1.699 billion | Budget: $200 million Top Gun: Maverick (2022): Worldwide Total: $1.503 billion | Budget: $177 million Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025): Worldwide Total: $1.486 billion | Budget: $400 million Barbie (2023): Worldwide Total: $1.447 billion | Budget: $128 million The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023): Worldwide Total: $1.361 billion | Budget: $100 million Deadpool & Wolverine (2024): Worldwide Total: $1.338 billion | Budget: $537 million Moana 2 (2024): Worldwide Total: $1.059 billion | Budget: $150 million Lilo & Stitch (2025): Worldwide Total: $1.038 | Budget: $100 million The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026): Worldwide Total: $1.002 billion | Budget: $110 million Jurassic World: Dominion (2022): Worldwide Total: $1.002 billion | Budget: $465 million

Earnings-To-Budget Performance

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: 13.61x Zootopia 2: 12.45x Barbie: 11.30x Lilo & Stitch: 10.38x Spider-Man: No Way Home: 9.61x The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: 9.11x Inside Out 2: 8.50x Top Gun: Maverick: 8.49x Moana 2: 7.06x Avatar: The Way of Water: 5.07x Avatar: Fire and Ash: 3.72x Deadpool & Wolverine: 2.49x Jurassic World: Dominion: 2.15x

What These Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures and calculations, we can observe that although Avatar: The Way of Water, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Zootopia 2 are the top three highest-grossing films in the last five years, it’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie that delivered the best return relative to its budget (13.61x). Zootopia 2 (12.45x) ranks No. 2 on the list, followed by Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (11.30x). Based on the budgets used in this analysis, two films, Deadpool & Wolverine (2.49x) and Jurassic World: Dominion (2.15x), did not cross the commonly used 2.5x earnings-to-budget benchmark.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Trailer

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