If you’re a fan of the Fast & Furious franchise, there is good news for you. Universal Pictures has recently announced that the original 2001 film, The Fast and the Furious, will be re-released in select theaters on August 21, 2026, to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics and earned a modest 55% critics’ score, its audience score is significantly higher at 74%, according to Rotten Tomatoes. At the global box office, it earned $207.5 million against a $38 million budget, delivering an impressive 5.46x earnings-to-budget ratio.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) – Box Office Summary

North America: $144.7 million

International: $62.8 million

Worldwide: $207.5 million

The original’s commercial success led to more films in the popular action-thriller franchise. Let’s first take a look at how they performed at the worldwide box office.

The Fast and the Furious (2001): $207.5 million 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003): $236.4 million The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006): $159 million Fast & Furious (2009): $360.4 million Fast Five (2011): $626.1 million The Fate of the Furious 6 (2013): $788.7 million Furious 7 (2015): $1.515 billion The Fate of the Furious (2017): $1.236 billion Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019): $760.7 million F9: The Fast Saga (2021): $726.2 million Fast X (2023): $704.9 million

Combined Worldwide Gross

Based on the above figures, the combined worldwide gross of the Fast & Furious franchise comes out to be a staggering $7.321 billion. So, the franchise needs to earn around $680 million more to take it past the $8 billion worldwide milestone.

What The Fast and the Furious Needs To Beat Fast X’s Domestic Total

The 2023 installment, Fast X, earned $146.1 million at the North American box office. With a current domestic total of $144.7 million, the original 2001 film needs to earn more than $1.4 million to surpass Fast X domestically. Whether or not it will be able to achieve this target will depend on how many moviegoers it can attract (especially loyal franchise fans) during its 2026 re-release. The final box office outcome will become clear after its re-release on August 21.

The Fast and the Furious—2026 Re-Release Trailer

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