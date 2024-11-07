The Fast & Furious franchise has evolved and remains among the top 10 franchises ever. The franchise took street racing plotlines to globe-trotting heists and spy plots with adrenaline-rushed action sequences. The franchise has eleven films, most featuring Dominic Toretto, a street racer, and his loyal circle of friends and family. Over the years, the franchise featured multiple returning actors and has achieved significant commercial success. The Fast & Furious series has expanded with prequels, sequels, and spin-offs, introducing new characters and expanding its universe. With the upcoming Fast 11 slated for 2025, the franchise aims to provide a fitting conclusion for its original characters. Before the movie hits theaters, let’s recap all the Fast & Furious films to feel the heart-pumping action.

The Fast And The Furious

Released in 2001, the first chapter in the Fast and Furious franchise followed LAPD officer Brian, played by the late Paul Walker, as he goes undercover to solve a hijacking case and discovers the world of street racing, later finding himself involved with Dominic’s crew. By the movie’s end, Brian lets go of Dominic instead of arresting him and gives him a car to escape. That night, the two streets race together. Brian and Dom’s friendship has been at the core of the franchise. The movie spans weeks or months as Brian bonds with Dom and romantically connects with his sister, Mia Toretto. Although the franchise has moved beyond its grounded roots, the first film established crucial relationships between Dom and Letty. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime and Jio Cinema.

2 Fast 2 Furious

The following chapter is the direct sequel to The Fast and The Furious, which takes place in Miami instead of Los Angeles. This standalone movie does not include Vin Diesel’s character Dominic. In 2 Fast 2 Furious, Brian hides in Miami and teams up with his childhood friend Roman Pearce, played by Tyrese Gibson, to help the government capture drug lord Carter Verone. The film establishes a recurring plot of protagonists working with law enforcement for immunity or protection. The movie spans just a few days, and shifts focus from Dom and Brain to introduce critical characters Roman and Tej, played by Ludacris, who is initially a street race organizer. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime and Jio Cinema.

The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Released in 2006, the third chapter in the Fast and Furious saga takes place after 2 Fast 2 Furious events. The movie follows Sean Boswell, played by Lucas Black, as he moves to Tokyo with his father and becomes captivated by drifting. He meets Han Lue, and Dom makes a cameo at the end. Initially released in 2006 as a standalone film, it is now crucial in the franchise’s timeline. Han’s character arc adds complexity, revealing him as a more experienced and troubled figure in later entries, adding depth to the franchise’ evolving narrative. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime and Jio Cinema.

Fast & Furious

The fourth entry in the Fast & Furious franchise complicates the events timeline. It takes place five years after The Fast and The Furious before The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. The movie solidifies the bond between Brian and Dom, with Brian resigning from the FBI after Dom is imprisoned. Later, he joins Dom’s crew to help him escape. Although the movie wasn’t a commercial success, reuniting the main characters and setting the stage for future films is essential. The movie introduced Letty’s supposed death, which becomes significant in later entries, and also featured Gal Gadot’s character Gisele. The presence of Han despite his death in Tokyo Drift hints that the third film occurs later in the franchise’s timeline. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime and Jio Cinema.

Fast Five

Fast Five is the sequel to Fast & Furious and takes place before the events of Tokyo Drift. The movie begins with Brain helping Dom escape prison, following the fourth film’s cliffhanger. The plot centers on Brian, Dom, and Mia executing a heist while being pursued by DSS agent Luke Hobbs, played by Dwayne Johnson. This installment introduces Hobbs and expands the series world beyond Dom’s original crew while reuniting key characters like Roman, Tej, Gisele, and Han. The film concluded with a heist against drug lord Hernan Reyes, setting up Fast X. Moreover, a post-credits scene reveals Agent Monica Fuentes confirming Letty’s survival. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime and Jio Cinema.

Fast & Furious 6

Fast & Furious is set between Fast Five and Tokyo Drift. The movie features Dom’s team collaborating with Hobbs to take down criminal Owen Shaw and introduces Shaw’s brother, Deckard Shaw, played by Jason Statham, setting up future spin-offs. The movie also brings back Letty, played by Michelle Rodriguez, who was previously assumed dead. The film begins a trend of characters reappearing after presumed deaths, complicating the franchise’s timeline. While Giesel’s apparent death and the revelation of Deckard Show’s involvement in Han’s supposed death blur the narrative, the film also initiated the franchise’s globe-trotting phase. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime and Jio Cinema.

Furious 7

Furious 7 marks a very crucial and emotional chapter in the Fast & Furious franchise as Paul Walker died during the production, leading to significant changes in the film, making his final appearance. The movie concluded with Brian retiring to raise a family with Mia, paying tribute to Walker’s legacy. Moreover, Furious 7 is notable for its emotional weight and complex timeline as the crew travels across various locations, including Los Angeles, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, and Azerbaijan. The film also reintroduced Deckard Shaw, integrated previous movies, and brought new characters, Mr. Nobody and Ramsey. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime and Jio Cinema.

The Fate of the Furious

F9

F9 marks the 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise after Fast 7 Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw. The film follows the return of familiar faces, including Cipher, Mia, and Han, who were thought dead previously. F9 also brought a new character, Jakob, played by John Cena, as Dom’s estranged younger brother. F9 exemplifies the franchise’s expansive universe, featuring a timeline consistent with previous films and a flashback opening that explores Dom and Jakob’s past. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime and Jio Cinema.

Fast X

In the latest Fast & Furious chapter, Fast X, John Cena returns as Jakob, and Charlize Theron reprises her role as Cipher. The film follows new characters, including Brie Larson’s Tess and Jason Momoa’s Dante Reyes, who emerged as a potential figure antagonist. Hobbs appears only in mid-credits, setting up future conflicts with Reyes. The movie reveals that Gisele is alive, suggesting a significant role in the final installment. Fast X features a flashback to the events of Fast Five from Dante’s perspective and ends on a cliffhanger, paving the way for future films to explore new narrative structures. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime and Jio Cinema.

