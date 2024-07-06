Twenty-three years ago, The Fast & Furious’s first film hit theaters and became a blockbuster, birthing a legacy. While the film didn’t receive a positive critical reception, it garnered the dedication and loyalty of die-hard fans, which has ensured continuous box office success.

For those living under a rock, the film followed Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O’Conner (Walker) as they teamed up in the illegal street car racing game.

So far, we have 11 high-budget, mass-produced films in the Franchise that have raked in $7.47 Billion at the worldwide box office. With two films in the billion-dollar club, the need for speed is still high with the studios who are not done capitalizing on the lucrative $7.47 Billion Franchise. As Fast and Furious 11 is set to come out in 2026, we have ranked all 11 Fast & Furious Movies from worst to best by worldwide box office gross.

11. The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006 ($158 Million)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by arc 🍃 (@fashionarchived)

The third instalment of the Franchise, which didn’t feature any of the fast and furious original cast, failed to bring in big numbers. The film takes place in Japan and follows Sean, a street racer in Tokyo. The third installment is the lowest-grossing film in the Franchise, which raked in $158 million worldwide against an $85 million production budget.

10. The Fast & The Furious, 2001 ($207 Million)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I HATE ARCHIVE. (@ihatearchive)

The very first film made $144 million at the domestic box office and $207 million worldwide despite a 54% critical score.

9. 2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003 ( $236.41 Million)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by arc-x₁₀₀₀ (@arcx1000)

The sequel to 2001’s Fast & Furious also didn’t impress the critics who gave it a 37% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the film made $127 million at the domestic box office and raked in $236.41 million worldwide.

8. Fast & Furious, 2009 ( $360 Million)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fast & Furious Clips & Photos! (@fastandfuriousclips)

The fourth film in the Franchise had the 28% lowest critic score but was liked by the audience. The film made $155 million at the domestic box office and $360 million worldwide.

7. Fast Five, 2011 ($626 million)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 365 Motion Pictures (@365motionpictures)

After four negative critical receptions, the fifth film won over both critics and the audience, landing a 78% critic score and 83% from the audience. The film made $209 million at the domestic box office and $626 million worldwide.

6. Fast X, 2023 ($704 million)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fast & Furious (@thefastsaga)

The latest film in the Franchise failed to make an impact at the box office, grossing less than many of its predecessors. Fast X was the lowest-grossing movie domestically. The film was also slammed by critics but was embraced by audiences who swarmed theaters despite the negative reviews. Despite reopening at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie grossed $704 million worldwide but only made $145 million domestically.

5. F9: The Fats Saga, 2021 (& 726 million)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fast And Furious 9 (@fastandfurious9_official_)

The tenth film in the Franchise grossed around $173 million at the domestic box office and accumulated $726 million worldwide.

4 Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 ($760.7 million)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hobbs & Shaw (@hobbsandshaw)

The Fast and Furious Franchise benefited from the addition of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw. The spin-off was a hit with both critics and audiences, with $173 million domestically and $760.7 million worldwide.

3. Fast & Furious 6, 2013 ($788 million)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fast Family (@fastfamily)

The sixth installment made $238 million at the domestic box office and $788 million worldwide, proving the Franchise was gearing up for bigger success.

2. The Fate of The Furious, 2017 ($1.23 Billion)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Fate of the Furious (@fatefurious)

The first post-Paul Walker film and eight in the Franchise made a whopping $226 million in the domestic box office and $1.23 billion worldwide.

1. Furious 7, 2015 ($1.51 billion)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Furious 7 (@fastandfuriousworld)

The seventh installment, in which Paul Walker’s tragic passing was worked into the movie, is the highest-grossing film in the Franchise. This also marked Walker’s final performance in the Franchise before his death in a tragic car crash in 2013.

Part of the film was completed after his death, with the closing scenes paying tribute to Walker as he rode off into the sunset. The film made $353 million domestically and $1.51 billion worldwide.

Must Read: Bridgerton Season 4: 5 Facts To Know About The New Season Ahead Of Its Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News