The tales of Bridgerton Season 3 may have bid us goodbyes, but more is yet to come. Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland perfectly blended the books by Julia Quinn into the series adaptation and the show is most loved by the viewers worldwide. The most recent season of the modern classic showcased a controversial spin on the original novels with steamy scenes, major twists, and shocking revelations, making Bridgerton one of the most-watched shows ever. With that said, fans are eagerly waiting for the next season to gush over the love story of another Bridgerton sibling, so let’s explore what we know about Bridgerton Season 4 so far.

Bridgerton first premiered in December 2020 on Netflix. Created by Chris Van Dusen, the show is set in the glamorous world of Regency London, where the Bridgerton family navigates the complex terrain of high society. As Daphne Bridgerton debuts in the marriage market, she finds herself in a captivating romance with the mysterious Duke of Hastings, setting off a series of dramatic and enchanting events.

When Will Bridgerton Season 4 Release?

As of now, there are no official release dates announced for Bridgerton’s fourth season. But to tease the fans, showrunner Jess Brownell hinted at the season in a conversation with The Wrap. He said, “I’ll be honest, yearly is probably out of the cards. This is such a giant production. It is like making eight short feature films, just in terms of how many storylines we have to write, and then the production obviously is an enormous undertaking. We are doing everything in our power to start releasing seasons more quickly, but once a year might be a hard target to hit.”

Although 2026 seems far away, it is likely because what’s coming is huge and more hooking for the fans.

Where Can You Watch Bridgerton Season 4?

Bridgerton is Netflix’s original show and will be streamed on the same streaming platform. As of now, all three seasons of Bridgerton are streaming exclusively on Netflix and you can binge-watch as much as you want until the next season arrives. If you’re looking for some grappling episodes from Season 3, episode 5 is a must-watch.

Where Can You Watch the Trailer For Bridgerton Season 4?

The official trailer of Bridgerton Season 4 is not yet released, given the production has not even begun. However, fans can stay tuned to the official accounts of Netflix and the Bridgerton family to get more updates on the upcoming season.

Who Will Return To Bridgerton Season 4?

Although the release date and trailer of Bridgerton Season 4 is not yet released, the cast has been confirmed and Season 3’s ensemble will be returning for Season 4. This includes Nicola Coughlan as Penelope, Luke Newton as Colin, Luke Thompson as Benedict, Caludia Jessie as Eloise, Hannah Dodd as Francesca, Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus, Polly Walker as Philipa, Jessica Madsen as Cressida, and others. Unfortunately, the favorites of the show- Anthony and Kate might not return for the next season, but we can hope for the best. It is probably because Jonathan Bailey is expected to be busy for his next Jurassic World installment.

Apart from all the characters, the most notable character that might be missing in the next season is Lady Whistledown herself. As her identity has been discovered, her saga might have come to an end, but in the Season 3 finale, it was revealed that Penelope will continue to write, but will she write as Lady Whistledown or with her true identity as Penelope? We’ll have to wait for that!

Moreover, the character of Lady Whistledown is voiced by actress Julie Andrews, and she’s been a fan favorite. As her return to the show is highly unlikely, showrunner Brownell told The Wrap, “It’s Julie Andrews — I’m obsessed with her. I would hate to lose her from the show. While she is, in many ways, the voice of Penelope when she is trying to hide herself, I also think she’s just become as iconic as the voice of Lady Whistledown. So we’re playing with different ideas in season four, and people have to wait and see where we go with that.”

What Will Be The Plot of Bridgerton Season 4?

Bridgerton’s three seasons have displayed the arc of the Bridgerton siblings. In the first season, Daphne got her arc completed after she marries Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, followed by her brother, Anthony Bridgerton as she falls deeply in love with Kate Sharma and marries her by the season 2 finale. In the recent season, Colin and Penelope’s love story was finally completed, for which the fans had long waited for, and the season concluded with other siblings including Benedict and Eloise still struggling to find their potential matches.

Based on the previous three seasons, it is highly expected that the next season will bring Benedict’s love arc in front as he finds her love with two characters, while Francesca’s burgeoning relationship with her husband, John Stirling looks unpacked as she leaves to Scotland along with her sister Eloise. With Bridgerton, many possibilities could happen, and as exciting as we are, the two-year wait is going to be worthwhile.

Must Read: Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid’s Friendship Timeline: All You Need To Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News