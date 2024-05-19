(Spoilers ahead)

Dearest genteel reader, Bridgerton: Season 3 has officially descended upon us, and we are now enjoying the delicious task of poring over the stunning period drama.

The first four episodes of Bridgerton: Season 3 dropped on May 16 amid much fanfare. Fans were quick to point out the ways the Netflix show deviated from Julia Quinn’s novel Romancing Mister Bridgerton. Apart from the obvious change on the showrunners’ part to deviate from the given sequence of the series (Polin’s book is the fourth in the series, really), the show has incorporated several other changes as well.

Starting with the introduction of new characters and changing the chronology (to adjust the events befitting the timeline) to changing the characters’ fate, ‘Bridgerton: Season 3’ has welcomed considerable changes to ensure the best possible viewing experience.

Here are five ways the Netflix show deviates from Julia Quinn’s ‘Romancing Mister Bridgerton.’

Penelope Featherington, her age, and the big secret

Netflix and Shondaland have taken quite a liberty with the time and chronology of the events, as shown in Quinn’s books. In order to fit the current season with the series’ timeline, the show’s Penelope is considerably younger. While the book’s Penelope is 28 years of age and has declared herself to be a “spinster,” the show’s Penelope (starring Nichola Coughlan) should be around 20 after entering the marriage mart just three years ago in season 1.

In the book, however, our heroine falls in love with Colin (Luke Newton) just two days before her 16th birthday in 1812 and carries her unrequited love in her love for 12 years until the book’s events start in 1824.

In the book, Penelope’s secret identity as Lady Whistledown doesn’t get revealed to the audience till the latter half of the fourth book, whereas, in the series, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) discovers in the second season itself.

Penelope Featherington’s friendship with Eloise Bridgerton

Eloise’s grand discovery, in turn, brings us to the sub-plot of season three, where Penelope and the Bridgerton daughter spend the better part of the four episodes caring over their broken hearts. In the book, there weren’t any disappointments between the two friends with Penelope still enjoying her Monday afternoon teas at Mama Bridgerton’s house while concealing her Lady Whistledown persona.

Francesca Bridgerton’s fate

After ‘Bridgerton’ dealt with Daphne and Eloise’s debut in the first two seasons, the third season started with Francesca’s elaborate debut. However, unlike Eloise, the third Bridgerton sister harbors the notion of getting married and setting up her quiet household away from her “noisy” family. In the first half, Francesca (Hannah Dodd) even finds herself (almost) enamored with John Stirling, Earl of Kilmartin, after the duo shared a few quiet moments. She also finds herself being courted by a marquess in the first of her season in the ton. (However, don’t get too invested in her love story, as this is not the endgame).

However, Francesca appears in passing in the first half of the book. By the time the events of the book happen, Francesca—who was the Countess of Kilmartin—had already been widowed for two years.

Colin Bridgerton and his journal

The series also takes a fresh spin on Colin Bridgerton’s journal, which Penelope reads by chance while hiding in the study. As our heroine chances upon the journal, she reads about Colin’s erotic adventures, which caused an upheaval in her senses. While Colin’s injuries remain the same, the conversation that follows changes from the book. As an aftermath of Penelope reading Colin’s smut, the s*xual tension between the duo gets a much-needed kick.

In the book, Penelope reads Colin’s beautifully written travelogues and realizes the potential of his penmanship. While he still gets perturbed and injures his hand, what follows next is a long discourse about purpose in life. Not only does Colin bare his heart about the existential crisis he is going through in his life, but he also lays the foundation of their deeper friendship that transcends societal norms. The scene paves the way for Penelope and Colin’s relationship.

Introduction of new characters

With the third season underway, it has become a staple for the show to introduce new characters in the show who are not there in the written form. Thus, the third season sees a menagerie of exclusive characters on the screen. As season three embarks on a love triangle between Penelope, Colin, and naturalist Lord Debling, it must be brought to notice that the book’s Penelope does not have another suitor. Lord Debling is solely a Shondaland creation, and the iconic third wheel was brought in to spice up the jealousy game between the lead pair.

Like Lord Debling, even the Mondriches are characters only included in the show. Lady Danbury’s brother, Lord Marcus, is also a welcoming addition to the show.

