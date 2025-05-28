Bridgerton continues to be one of the most popular shows on Netflix of all time. It’s due to the success, fanbase, and massive viewership of the period drama that it has already been renewed for seasons 5 and 6. All this comes ahead of Bridgerton’s fourth season which is slated for a 2026 release.

The regency show enjoys an extended cast of various characters and a star-studded cast, right from Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley to Adjoa Andoh and rising stars who are entering the industry or cementing their place. Here’s a cast and character guide of the main roles of Bridgerton.

Bridgerton: Cast & Character Guide

Daphne Bridgerton (Played By Phoebe Dynevor)

First and foremost, the leading lady of season one. Daphne Bridgerton is the fourth-born Bridgerton and the first daughter of Violet and Edmund. She is the Duchess of Hastings after marrying Simon Basset, the Duke.

Simon Basset (Played By Regé-Jean Page)

The leading man and love interest of the first season, Simon Basset is the Duke of Hastings, Anthony’s friend and the husband of Daphne Bridgerton.

Anthony Bridgerton (Played By Jonathan Bailey)

The leading man of season two, the eldest Bridgerton sibling and the head of the family after the sad death of his father Edmund. Anthony Bridgerton is the 9th Viscount Bridgerton as well as the husband of Kate Sharma.

Kathani “Kate” Sharma (Played By Simone Ashley)

The leading lady of season two and a spinster who arrived to get her sister married. Kate Sharma is Viscountess Bridgerton and Anthony’s wife.

Colin Bridgerton (Played By Luke Newton)

The leading man of season three as well as the third Bridgerton son. Colin Bridgerton is a traveller at heart and is husband of Penelope Featherington.

Penelope Featherington (Played By Nicola Coughlan)

The leading lady of season three and the youngest Featherington daughter. Penelope Featherington is the one behind Lady Whistledown’s identity.

Benedict Bridgerton (Played By Luke Thompson)

The leading man of season four and the second Bridgerton son. Benedict Bridgerton is an artist and poet and will fall in love with Sophie Baek.

Sophie Baek (Played By Yerin Ha)

The leading lady of season four and Benedict’s love interest, Sophie Baek has no ties with a privileged life but her romance with Benedict will give her a touch of the magic and whimsy missing in her otherwise dreary life.

Eloise Bridgerton (Played By Claudia Jessie)

The fifth Bridgerton child and second daughter, Eloise Bridgerton isn’t one who likes to follow the rules set by society. She is a feminist who wants to fight for the rights of women even when the world tells her to bow down.

Francesca Bridgerton (Played By Hannah Dodd)

The sixth born Bridgerton and the third daughter, Francesca Bridgerton is a quiet and calm soul who believes in the understanding of souls. She plays piano and becomes the Countess of Kilmartin, after marrying John.

Michaela Stirling (Played By Masali Baduza)

Michaela is John’s cousin sister and Francesca’s love interest

Gregory Bridgerton (Played By Will Tilston)

Gregory Bridgerton is the seventh Bridgerton child and the youngest son.

Hyacinth Bridgerton (Played By Florence Hunt)

Hyacinth Bridgerton is the eighth and youngest Bridgerton child.

Violet Bridgerton (Played By Ruth Gemmell)

The matriarch of the Bridgerton family and the mother of all eight children, Violet Bridgerton is the Dowager Viscountess and the widow of Edmund.

Agatha Danbury (Played By Adjoa Andoh)

Agatha Danbury is the doyenne of the Ton. Born as Soma Anderson, she is wise, smart and a dear friend of Queen Charlotte as well as Lady Violet.

Portia Featherington (Played By Polly Walker)

The matriarch of the Fetaherington family, Portia is the mother of Penelope, Prudence and Philipa. She is an ambitious Dowager Baroness.

Prudence Featherington (Played By Bessie Carter)

Prudence is the eldest Featherington daughter and Harry Dankworth’s wife.

Philippa Featherington (Played By Harriet Cains)

Philippa is the middle Featherington daughter and wife of Albion Finch.

Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel)

Charlotte is the Queen of the United Kingdom and the wife of King George.

Brimsley (Played By Hugh Sachs)

Brimsley is the secretary as well as trusted advisor of Queen Charlotte.

John Stirling (Played By Victor Alli)

John Stirling is the Earl of Kilmartin and Francesca Bridgerton’s husband.

Theo Sharpe (Played By Calam Lynch)

Theo is an apprentice at the printing shop used by Lady Whistledown. He becomes friends with Eloise with something more on the horizon.

Edwina Sharma (Played By Charithra Chandran)

Edwina is Kate’s half-sister and Mary’s daughter.

Mary Sharma (Played By Shelley Conn)

Mary is Kate’s stepmother and Edwina’s mother.

Cressida Cowper (Played By Jessica Madsen)

Cressida is a jealous debutante who is ill-treated by parents which is why she acts mean to the rest of the world. She befriends Eloise for a while.

