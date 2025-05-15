Book to screen adaptations are all the rage once again with the success of so many of them including The Witcher, The Summer I Turned Pretty and most importantly Bridgerton. The period drama has managed to become one of the most popular shows on Netflix ever since it premiered in 2020.

Every season, the avid fans tune in to witness the love story of a Bridgerton sibling. Based on the novel series by Julia Quinn, the show is produced by Shonda Rhimes from Shondaland. Yes, Grey’s Anatomy fame. Here’s a guide to all three seasons of Bridgerton and what we know about its future.

Bridgerton: Guide To All Seasons

Season 1 (2020)

The first season of Bridgerton released in December 2020 and it revolved around the love story of Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Bassett. Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page played the respective roles. Daphne is the first daughter and the fourth born of the Bridgerton family. The season had 8 episodes. Phoebe came back for season two but Rege hasn’t returned

Season 2 (2022)

The next edition of the regency drama released in March 2022 and was about the love story of Anthony Bridgerton and Kathani “Kate” Sharma. Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley portrayed the roles. Anthony is the first born of the Bridgerton family and the season also had 8 lovely episodes.

This was the last season where Phoebe was seen as Daphne. The season became a huge success, with fans loving the yearning and angst between Anthony and Kate, popularly known as Kanthony on social media apps.

Season 3 (2024)

Season three released in May and June 2024 with eight episodes being split into four for each slate. It was about the love story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan portrayed the respective roles. Colin is the third born of the Bridgerton family.

As previously mentioned, Phoebe did not return as Daphne, but Jonathan and Simone came back as Anthony and Kate. As per the book order, the third season was about Benedict but the producers eventually changed it.

Season 4: Projected Release in 2026

The next edition of Bridgerton is expected to release in 2026. It is about the love story of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. Luke Thompson and Yerin are playing the roles. Benedict is the second born of the Bridgertons. The edition is also expected to have eight episodes, potentially split up.

Phoebe has not been called back as Daphne, but Jonathan and Simone will return once again as Anthony and Kate. Luke and Nicola have also returned as Colin and Penople. Rege refuses to return after his season.

