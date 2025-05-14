Legal dramas are always intriguing, but one revolving around an all-female legal firm? That’s sure to make people buzz, and it rightly has. All’s Fair is Hulu’s next exciting series starring Kim Kardashian and directed by Ryan Murphy. The show is bound to be one that the Internet cannot stop talking about soon.

The trailer for the upcoming show was recently released, and it promised an exciting but dark world featuring complex cases, inter-firm drama, powerful suits and struts, intense romances and intimacy, and a story that can hook you in. Here’s what we know about it, including the cast and synopsis.

All’s Fair: Cast Details & Synopsis

All’s Fair will premiere on Hulu in the fall of 2025. An official release date announcement is yet to be made. According to the synopsis, “A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice,” and it’s “fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated.”

These women “navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances, both in the courtroom and within their own ranks.” It concludes, “In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game, they change it.” Are you excited for it?

How’s this for an opening statement? #AllsFair coming Fall 2025 to Hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/4sXSFeA0HG — Hulu (@hulu) May 13, 2025

Onto the star cast, All’s Fair features Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close. Jessica Simpson will be making quite a swanky guest appearance. The show is written, directed, and executive produced by Ryan Murphy.

All’s Fair: What To Expect?

Kim Kardashian and Ryan Murphy have previously worked together on American Horror Story: Delicate, which was her first-ever acting role. When the producer pitched the series, he called it “a high-end, glossy and s*xy adult procedural.” He offered Kim the role, and the chat was featured on The Kardashians.

He told the reality star that executives appreciated her work in American Horror Story and wanted her to do her own show. Ryan then told her about All’s Fair and its storyline. “Kim is the world’s best, most expensive divorce lawyer,” he said on the Hulu docuseries.

“When you’re going through a divorce, I would imagine that you’re very close to your lawyer and you tell them everything. It has what Sex and the City has, which is girlfriends. It has a bond of women trying to get through an experience together,” he further explained the concept to Kim back then (via Instyle).

The show’s tagline is “never settle,” and the trailer showcases luxury, high-end business offices, and the life of an all-female divorce firm. Stay tuned for more details about the exciting new legal series on Hulu.

