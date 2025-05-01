It is not unknown that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have a troubled past. From being lovers to getting married, sharing four kids, to finally divorcing and going their separate ways, they have gone through all the phases. While West was okay with his ex-wife’s separation, Kardashian, he could not stand losing custody of his four kids. In a recent live stream, the Hollywood rapper could be seen losing his mind over the custody issue.

A viral video has been surfacing in which West ranted about not having custody of his children—North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5—whom he shares with Kim. In the video, Ye’s face was completely covered with a black mask and not visible. Scroll ahead to read about it.

In the video, as per Hollywood Unlocked, Ye can be heard saying, “[DJ] Akademiks put that battery in my back, bro. ‘Cause I was in the airport by myself … I’mma go get these kids, man!” The rapper further shouted and said, “F*ck all these f–t n–s. I’mma go get these kids, bro. I’m talking to the lawyers — it gets to the point where I don’t lose my f*ckin’ mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids.”

Kanye West has been talking about this custody issue for a long time now. In March, the Donda rapper had accused his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and the “Kardashian mob” of restricting him from doing his parenting duties toward his kids. In a now-deleted tweet on X (previously known as Twitter), he wrote, “I DON’T WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR [sic] THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS [sic] HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER [sic] MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME.” He further added, “ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE.”

In April, Ye further claimed that the SKIMs founder has taken his children from him and even asked the world why they are so silent when this is happening with him. In a post, he wrote while enquiring, “Why is the celebrity world. Jay Z Beyoncé Kendrick Rihanna [sic] [A$AP] Rocky included Trump Elon Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time? Y’all wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood But I don’t get to be a dad.”

Ye even shared that he hasn’t seen his son Saint this year so far, but the proof and reports suggest otherwise. As per Page Six, Ye was spotted with Saint, Chicago, and Psalm in January 2025 in Japan. An insider close to Kim Kardashian once told Daily Mail that Ye can see his children whenever he wants, but the beauty mogul tries to keep her kids protected from any kind of chaos.

What do you think of this whole situation?

