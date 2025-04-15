A whole group of six women including Katy Perry, Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez, former rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn and bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen flew into space with the Blue Origin Space flight.

This was a historic moment with an all-female crew and as per reports, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were offered the opportunity to join the flight but the mother and daughter refused it. Despite that, Kris was seen as a guest at the highly publicized launch held in Van Horn, Texas with daughter Khloe. Here’s why Kim and Kris did not accept this once in a lifetime offer.

Did Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Reject Offer To Join Blue Origin Space Flight?

According to The US Sun, Kim and Kris were invited to join the women on the flight for the trip to space but they turned it down for their own reasons. The two are known to be close friends with Lauren, who was a part of the flight and is the fiance of Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos. “Kris and Kim were offered to go on the Blue Origin,” a source revealed about the opportunity.

“Kris absolutely did not want to go for safety concerns and not wanting to put herself in a risky position being a mom and a grandma,” they explained and added, “Kim was more open to it but had scheduling conflicts. Maybe in the future, especially seeing how much of a success this flight was.”

Katy Perry, who went on the flight, was also questioned for her decision to take up the risky offer despite having a daughter. The insider claimed, “Katy was adamant she had to do it because of her daughter. She wanted to set an example of what a strong, fearless, multifaceted woman with no limits can look like.” The pop star was seen excited and not fearful about the risk.

At the launch, apart from Kris and Khloe, names like Oprah Winfrey were also present. Kris gave a speech at the event and revealed how proud she was of Lauren. The manager and mom of six commented, “This is a really unique experience and we’re just so honored to be here to support them and watch this amazing part of history,” referring to how iconic this was.

The whole expedition lasted around 11 minutes and the flight landed safely back on Earth. Even Khloe said a few words at the event. “I just think it’s really whatever you dream of it is within our reach, especially in our day and age. Dream big, wish for the stars and maybe one day you can be amongst them,” the Good American founder stated during the launch.

