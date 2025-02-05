Kim Kardashian has once again sent fans into a frenzy after hinting that there’s a new man in her life. The reality star, known for her high-profile relationships with Kanye West and Pete Davidson, initially “had the intention of staying single” but now seems to have changed her heart.

Kim Kardashian’s Relationship Standards

The Skims founder has yet to reveal his identity, but speculation is already swirling. Kim was last linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., though she never confirmed their relationship.

Now, Kim is taking this mystery romance seriously with the latest teasers from ‘The Kardashians’ suggesting she’s making space for a “his closet” in her home.

While appearing on Erin and Sara Foster’s podcast, The World’s First Podcast, she explained, “My absolute red flag is when someone doesn’t treat other people—even when no one’s watching—with respect and no matter what they are, who they are, what they do, who they are.”

In order for a person to qualify for Kim’s beau role, she said they need to have “chemistry, and you have to vibe, and you have to… I have a big life. I like a big life, you know.” She also believes in experiencing at least one major argument with a potential partner just to see how they handle conflict.

Love Comes With Conditions

Kim’s ideal partner must also accept the most important part of her life—her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. “They’re going to have to understand my kids. And their background and where they came from,” Kim told the podcast hosts.

“It must not be easy coming into my life. They have to be a very secure person. I want our morals and values to really align,” she added.

With ‘The Kardashians’ set to return on February 6, fans eagerly await to see if Kim’s mystery man will finally be revealed.

