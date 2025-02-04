The recent controversial drama on the red carpet of the 2025 Grammys, courtesy of Kanye West and Bianca Censori, has been the subject of massive criticism and discussion. The model posed n*de for the photographers after the rapper asked her to shed her coat and make a scene at the ceremony.

Ever since Kanye married Bianca, the couple has been globetrotting. She also has an equation with the four kids he shares with Kim Kardashian. However, the latter is very strict about who and how someone interacts with her kids. Here are the rules Kim has set for Bianca whenever she meets her children.

Kim Kardashian’s Rules For Bianca Censori When She Meets Her & Kanye West’s Kids

According to In Touch Weekly, Kim is cautious about what her kids do and how they need to be taken care of, so she has a set of rules for Bianca to follow as their stepmother. A source told the portal, “Kim isn’t going to stand in the way of Bianca having a relationship with her kids.”

They added, “But she does have a long list of rules for her to follow,” of which the number one is “no n*dity in front of them.” The insider claimed, “She’s also asked that Bianca limit the amount of candy they eat” because the reality star does not want them to be wired from having a ton of sugar.

Kim is also strict about her and Kanye West‘s kids’ bedtimes. The source alleged, “She wants them to stay on the same schedule they have at home. Screen time and access to social media also has to be limited and monitored closely.” For the unversed, the Skims founder even made her son sign an agreement before he was allowed to join social media last year.

Per the statement, he had to follow a list of rules to keep being online. He cannot reveal private or family information online or film anything personal. He is also prohibited from filming anything while his sister is recording music. If the rules aren’t followed, he would lose access.

The source further stated, “She’s made it clear that if he breaks any of the rules they’ve agreed on about posting online while he’s under Bianca’s care, there will be hell to pay.” Kim wants to ensure that the kids know that they cannot get away with whatever they want because they are hanging out with Kanye West’s current wife. Thus, the rules help establish boundaries.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married for seven years before they split and filed for divorce. They have four kids: daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago, and son Psalm. Kanye married Bianca a month after his divorce from Kim was settled. His erratic behavior and known bipolar disorder have often led to controversies, which are claimed to be behind their split.

