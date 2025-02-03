Kim Kardashian dished out some serious self-reflection on The Kardashians, giving us all the feels. It turns out that the queen of quick-turnarounds has had a few regrets about her relationship with Pete Davidson. Spoiler alert: Kim’s not exactly happy with how fast she jumped back into the dating pool after her divorce from Kanye West.

“I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast,” Kim told her sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, on the show. “It got my mind away from stuff, and that’s not a way to run away from things. It’s better to deal. Heal… Deal, heal, and then feel.” So, yeah, maybe her rebound wasn’t the smoothest.

Who can blame her, though? A Kardashian never stays single for long, especially when the spotlight’s always on. But Kim’s now looking back with a bit more clarity. Sometimes, healing takes longer than a headline-grabbing fling.

The timeline’s a bit wild here. Kim and Pete started dating in October 2021, just months after her very public divorce from Kanye. And Pete’s Saturday Night Live charm wasn’t the only thing that kept him in the headlines. Between their romance and Kanye’s relentless Twitter rants, things got… chaotic.

Kim admitted the whole situation wasn’t exactly ideal, especially for Pete. “He went through a lot,” she said, reflecting on the relationship’s toll on him. We get it, Kim – nothing like being in a relationship while a former husband launches online attacks.

But the guilt? Kim’s carrying it. “I feel a lot of guilt,” she said, and you can’t blame her. Pete’s tattoos were almost as fast as their relationship; if we’re honest, the “my girl is a lawyer” ink still stings as a reminder of how quickly things went south. But at least it wasn’t a tattoo of “I’m dating a guy who’s fighting with my ex.” We digress.

After their breakup, rumors about Kim’s next move (a.k.a. NFL’s Tom Brady) had everyone whispering. But Kim’s keeping things down low, insisting they’re just “friends.” Of course, she’s allowed to change her mind, but we’re not holding our breath on this one. We are only holding our breath for Kim to get the healing time she deserves; no relationship is required.

Here’s the takeaway: Kim’s learned some major lessons, and we’re here for her growth. “Deal, heal, and then feel,” she wisely advised. If Kim Kardashian admits she rushed into a relationship, maybe we all should take a beat before our next love life move. No one will rush Kim Kardashian into anything, least of all herself.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: When Elliot Page Ended Up On A Double Date With Leonardo DiCaprio & His Mom

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News