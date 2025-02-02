Sydney Sweeney isn’t pregnant, but she has indeed thought about it. The Euphoria star wants to be a young mom and there is no suspicion about it. But here’s the thing—she’s a little wary of how Hollywood treats women who have kids early. Not surprising, right?

Kylie Jenner shook things up by having Stormi at 20, and Sweeney might be contemplating a similar path. But the thing is: she didn’t grow up with billionaire parents. The actress actually knows what it’s like to check price tags. So, she’s not rushing into mom life without a substantial plan. So, what’s stopping her? Let’s plunge into it.

Sydney Sweeney wants to be a young mom

Sydney Sweeney has her fantasy life mapped out, and it involves babies. The 27-year-old has always envisioned herself as a young mama. But there’s one slight catch—Hollywood isn’t precisely rolling out the red carpet for women who have kids prematurely.

“I want to have a family,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light. I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”

Hollywood loves its leading ladies—until they trade red carpets for baby strollers. And honestly, Sweeney is not wrong. A lot of actresses see their careers hit pause the moment they hit motherhood.

If Sweeney decided to have kids now, she wouldn’t be breaking new ground. Kylie Jenner had Stormi at 20 and baby Aire at 24. And KJ made young motherhood look like a breeze (having a billion-dollar beauty empire definitely didn’t hurt).

Sweeney, on the other hand, doesn’t have a reality TV fortune to fall back on. She’s hustled hard to get where she is, so taking a break isn’t something the Hollywood beauty can just wing.

Sydney Sweeney is conscious of the economic burden of having a family

Being a mom is expensive. Being a young mom? Even more. And Sydney Sweeney gets it—she knows what it’s like to struggle with money. Unlike a lot of Hollywood stars, she didn’t grow up affluent. In an interview with the same outlet, the Immaculate star said:

“We lived in one room. My mom and I shared a bed and my dad, and little brother shared a couch. I thought that if I made enough money, I’d be able to buy my parents’ house back and that I’d be able to put my parents back together.”

That kind of preadolescence doesn’t just vanish away. It’s probably why Sweeney thinks twice before making prominent life moves—like having kids. She’s seen what happens when money gets tight. Her parents’ financial toils led to their divorce, and that undoubtedly shaped how she views stability.

At 18, she had just $800 to her name. No mansion. No trust fund. Just a dream and a whole lot of hustle. And now? She’s one of Hollywood’s most desirable rising stars. But even with her success, she’s mindful that raising a child arrives with major financial commitments.

Sweeney is currently engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino, and the two have been together since 2018. They even produce movies together like Anyone but You. While she considers him her “producing partner,” he might be her future childrearing partner as well.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Stephen King’s The Monkey Trailer: So Gruesome It Was Banned From TV Airwaves

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News