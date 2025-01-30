Hollywood has given us innumerable memorable movies, each filled with indelible lines, legendary moments, and scenes that have endured through generations. Among these is the 1989 classic When Harry Met Sally, a film that exquisitely combines humor and charm. It remains a hallmark of romantic comedies, providing moments that can be revisited and celebrated endlessly.

The entertainment industry has become creative again, with the Super Bowl LIX just around the corner. Combining talents from different generations is a unique trend, brought to life this time by Sydney Sweeney alongside the stars of When Harry Met Sally: Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. The trio united to recreate one of the most unforgettable sequences from the beloved rom-com in a new commercial for Hellmann’s mayonnaise.

Ryan and Crystal reprise their roles in the ad, set in Katz’s Deli, where the famous scene initially occurred. After Harry, played by Crystal, jokes about being surprised they were allowed back in the restaurant despite “that,” Ryan’s Sally responds, “Nobody remembers that,” this recalling the fake orgasm scene. Adding mayonnaise to her sandwich, Sally once again mimics the famously over-the-top moment, conspicuously performing her fake orgasm moans as all heads turn to her.

This time, there’s a fresh twist, as out of nowhere, the camera cuts to the woman sitting next to them: a salivating Sydney Sweeney, who adds charm to the ad. Sweeney delivers the iconic line, “I’ll have what she’s having,” bridging the generational gap and bringing the timeless moment to a new audience.

Directed by Rob Reiner and written by Nora Ephron, When Harry Met Sally became a launchpad for Ryan, who skyrocketed to fame after her performance. For readers who relish pieces of trivia, Sweeney’s one-liner was initially delivered by Reiner’s mother in the movie.

Ryan became the face of 90s romantic comedies with hits like Sleepless in Seattle, and You’ve Got Mail, alongside Tom Hanks. Already an established comedian, Billy Crystal saw his career flourish further, hosting multiple Academy Awards and Golden Globes ceremonies in the following years.

As for Sydney Sweeney, the Euphoria and Madame Web actress has begun making her mark in the rom-com, now a dwindling field. She starred alongside Glen Powell in Anyone But You, a sleeper hit that grossed over $220 million, cementing her ability to reinvigorate the genre.

With Valentine’s Day just five days after the Super Bowl, perhaps reminding viewers of Meg Ryan’s salacious performance is, in fact, a genius idea, especially with Sydney Sweeney introducing the classic to a new audience.

