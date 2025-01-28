While shooting a cliffside scene with co-star Sydney Sweeney, Powell had to frantically strip down—only to nearly take a deadly tumble. “Taking your clothes off on the side of a cliff in a hurry is not safe either,” Powell shared at the movie’s New York premiere. “Nobody talks about that safety issue on set, where I almost died falling off a cliff taking my pants off too fast. But it’s a really fun scene, so it was all worth it.”

The scene in question? An over-the-top moment where Sweeney’s character, Bea, pulls a large spider out of Powell’s shorts. “You just have to grip it and rip it on a scene like that,” Powell joked. “You know you’re not going to leave that filming day looking cool, so you just have to embrace it.”

Sweeney had her own wild take on the shoot. Not only did the spider actually bite her, but the sequence required some rather up-close interactions with Powell. “There’s the spider itself, which actually bit me, and that was a whole thing,” Sweeney revealed. “And then we have the part of Glen bending over and me checking to see if there are more spiders. I’m very acquainted with Glen now.”

Directed by Will Gluck, Anyone but You is a rom-com with a twist, following Bea and Ben (played by Sweeney and Powell), two archnemeses forced to fake being the perfect couple at a destination wedding in Australia. Gluck made full use of the location, embracing Australia’s natural beauty instead of disguising it. “You’re rarely allowed to shoot Australia for Australia,” Gluck said, explaining his decision to showcase iconic spots like the Sydney Opera House and the breathtaking coastline.

The film also leans into Powell’s commitment to, well, showing some skin. “Once we saw how much he was committed — you know, he always wanted to take his shirt off,” Gluck quipped. “I was like, ‘Glen, there’s no need for you to take your shirt off in this scene, we’re having dinner.’ Shirt came off.”

The premiere featured a playful atmosphere with #TeamSydney and #TeamGlen shirts, cookies shaped like the stars’ faces, and cast appearances from Dermot Mulroney, Alexandra Shipp, and Darren Barnet. But it’s Powell’s near-death experience on a cliff and Sweeney’s spider struggles that are already making waves.

Anyone but You promises a blend of comedy, chaos, and cliffside chemistry. Just don’t try Powell’s cliff-diving wardrobe tricks at home.

