Timothee Chalamet wowed fans as host and musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ showing off his humor and talent.

The actor, fresh from his Oscar nomination for playing Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown,’ entertained with a mix of jokes and heartfelt performances of Dylan’s songs, accompanied by James Blake on piano.

Timothee Chalamet Poked Fun at His Shortcomings in Award Ceremonies

Chalamet’s opening monologue saw him reflecting on his lack of wins at past award shows, humorously revisiting moments of defeat in a playful montage.

“It’s an enormous honor going to these award shows. It’s such a great experience, but I keep losing, and each time it gets harder to pretend it doesn’t sting,” he said before a compilation video showed his reactions to coming up short to Gary Oldman and Mahershala Ali.

“But the most embarrassing part is I’ve had this sad little speech in my pocket for four years that I’ve never gotten a chance to read,” Chalamet added.

Timothee Chalamet’s Musical Performances That Stole the Show

While self-deprecating humor set the tone, the ‘Dune’ star’s performances showcased a deeper side, as he brought Dylan’s songs like ‘Outlaw Blues,’ ‘Three Angels,’ and ‘Tomorrow Is a Long Time’ to life, accompanied by James Blake on the piano. Chalamet credited Dylan’s legacy as a “guiding light” to him.

In the lead-up to the show, Chalamet teased fans with a lighthearted promo featuring his look-alikes, a nod to last year’s viral contest, in which he made a surprise appearance.

Kylie Jenner Wasn’t Present in Timothee Chalamet’s Gig

While the night was a solo moment for the actor, his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, was notably absent from the audience.

The couple, romantically linked since 2023, recently enjoyed a Paris getaway and shared moments of public support at high-profile events like the US Open and a Beyonce concert. Kylie was even by Chalamet’s side at the 2025 Golden Globes earlier this month.

Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet. pic.twitter.com/bK183EH7fm — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) January 6, 2025

Jenner has been vocal about her pride in Chalamet’s career milestones, especially his recent Oscar nod. Her excitement reportedly reached new heights when his name was announced.

“Seeing his name on the TV screen was incredible,” an insider said. “Kylie is thrilled and can’t wait to see Timothée in person so they can celebrate this special moment in his life.”

Despite their public appearances, the duo has yet to make an official red carpet-debut as a couple, with Jenner preferring to let Chalamet shine during his career moments.

