Timothee Chalamet may be smitten with Kylie Jenner, but behind the PDA-packed scenes, he’s still attracting attention from other women as he continues to climb the Hollywood ladder.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner having an intimate dinner with friends in Paris. pic.twitter.com/QMVGe1jQ9g — Timothée Chalamet Photos (@chalametphotos) January 16, 2025

Kylie Jenner vs Hollywood’s Powerful Women

According to RadarOnline, the 29-year-old actor is far from immune to the charms of powerful women in the industry despite his public relationship with the reality star.

The ‘A Complete Unknown’ star’s status as a rising star in Tinseltown only fuels the growing number of admirers, including influential female executives and filmmakers who flock to events to get a glimpse of him. “Everywhere he goes, women throw themselves at him,” a source said.

Timothee even has his eyes set on an industry A-lister instead of Kylie. “He’s a hot commodity already, but there’s no doubt he could rise even higher with the right star on his arm,” an insider added.

Kylie Jenner viendo con ojos de amor a Timothée Chalamet antes de sacar una camarita y tomarle una foto mientras él sigue hablando… no puedo mentir, sentí algo en mi frío corazón, que vivan los novios. pic.twitter.com/UU9pb3aBk8 — ana⁴⁴ (@anapau_villa) January 6, 2025

Timothee Chalamet’s Weakness for ‘Beautiful Women’

Chalamet’s flirtatious nature has become part of his allure, with a “weakness for beautiful women” that often finds him unable to resist the attention.

“You don’t become one of the hottest actors in Hollywood without picking up a lot of female admirers, and Timmy especially has become a favorite of female executives, filmmakers, and agents, who make a point of showing up at events where he’ll be,” an insider said.

They added, “He’s just at a point where everybody wants a picture with him or some personal FaceTime where they can experience his charm up close. Timmy has a problem with saying no, and he admits that his major weakness is all the attention he gets from beautiful and often very powerful women he meets in passing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

Timothee Chalamet’s Flirting Through the Awards Season

As Oscar buzz surrounds the actor’s role in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, insiders note that his flirtation is unlikely to slow down, even as he continues to dominate the awards circuit.

“His relationship with Kylie notwithstanding, would it really be wise for Timmy just to ignore or be rude to the women he crosses paths with? Some male stars go that route for sure, but not Timmy,” an insider said.

“He has serious flirt energy and is happy to turn it on for any pretty woman who talks to him, and why stop now? His charm and accessibility got him this far, and Kylie’s just going to have to put up with it because Timmy is NOT the kind of guy to tinker with a winning formula.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Lily-Rose Depp Stuns Fans With Leaked Nosferatu Audition Tape: “Outacted Her Own Father In Just One Scene”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News