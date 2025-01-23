Convicted politician Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony caught a lot of eyeballs. Especially the front-row presence of the billionaires Elon Musk, Mark Zukerberg and Jeff Bezos. Recently, Pauline Chalamet, the sister of Timothee Chalamet took to her social media to slam the same.

After she posted her opinion about the controversial event, fans debated it and slammed her posting against billionaires when her brother has been dating one. They were referring to Kylie Jenner, who reached the milestone when she was only 21 years old. Here’s what we know about it and the reactions to it.

Timothee Chalamet’s Sister Pauline Calls Out Billionaires

Pauline took to her Instagram story to share a tweet by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. It read, “When I started talking about Oligarchy, many people didn’t understand what I meant.” He added, “When the 3 wealthiest men in America sit behind Trump at his inauguration, everyone understands that the billionaire class now controls our government.”

He concluded the tweet, “We must fight back.” On the screenshot, Pauline wrote, “Our system is so flawed that it allows billionaires to exist and accrue so much money and BARELY pay (and sometimes NOT PAY) ANY ANY ANY TAXES.” She further continued, “This should not be possible.”

The sister of the Dune star had more to say. “Billionaires do not need to exist. Bezos, Musk, Zuckerberg SITTING IN FRONT OF cabinet is NOT DEMOCRATIC,” she expressed her thoughts about the current situation of the United States with the re-election of Donald Trump as President.

Fans Slam Pauline Chalamet For Billionaire Rant, Others Defend Her

Meanwhile, fans took a screenshot of the story and discussed it on Reddit. One user said, “Pauline Chalamet on billionaires, meanwhile her brother is dating one.” Another asked her to look at her brother Timothee Chalamet’s dating life if she had such a strong disdain for billionaires. Meanwhile, others defended Pauline.

One pointed out that regardless of who her brother is dating, Pauline can have “a separate, personal opinion.” A second stated that she is not responsible for who Timothee dates. A third chimed in and said, “She’s criticizing billionaires, but nothing implies she’s targeting Kylie as well.”

Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner’s Romance

For the unversed, Kylie and Timothee have been dating for almost two years. Despite keeping most of their romance low-key and private, any time they are spotted publicly, they always make headlines. From their 2024 and 2025 appearances at the Golden Globes to their dinner and taco dates, she reportedly even introduced him to her two kids, Stormi and Aire.

