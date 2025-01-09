The romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet might have sparked much interest, debate, and discussion on the Internet, but the two are only getting stronger in their blossoming relationship. Almost two years since they first started dating, the reality star and the actor have found love and friendship in each other as their equation continues to strengthen.

Recently, at the 2025 Golden Globes, the couple was spotted indulging in a public display of affection. Kylie was present as Timothee’s date, his plus one, and his source of support at the ceremony. A new report has revealed why the Khy founder skipped posing on the red carpet with the Dune star.

Why Did Kylie Jenner Skip The Red Carpet With Timothee Chalamet At The Golden Globes?

According to Page Six, Kylie decided, remembering that it was Timothee’s moment of glory. He was the one nominated for his work in The Complete Unknown and she wanted to be there to cheer for her boyfriend instead of hogging the limelight. “Kylie didn’t want to make it about them. She wanted this night to be all about Timothée, how it was intended to be,” a source told the portal about The Kardashians star.

On the other hand, Timothee wanted to ensure she was present at the event and “felt a sense of comfort having Kylie there with him.” Though not spotted on the red carpet, she sat next to him the whole event and cheered him on. When the Wonka star didn’t win the award, she was also seen comforting him, instantly bringing a big smile to his face.

As per the report, it was really important to Timothee for Kylie to be there by his side “during one of the most meaningful moments of his life.” He is used to attending all the award shows and parties alone but having Kylie with him was a welcome change and a breath of fresh air, especially since they have only grown closer each moment they spend together. The source further explained, “Kylie is his best friend and biggest supporter.”

The report stated that the two have a strong connection and he is thankful she was willing to be there for him with her positive energy, always uplifting “Timothee’s vibe whenever she’s around.” This wasn’t Kylie and the actor’s first appearance as a couple at the Golden Globes. They debuted at the 2024 edition and continued the tradition with this year’s ceremony.

According to reports, the lovebirds even celebrated an early Christmas, and he brought gifts for her kids. For the unversed, the 27-year-old shares her daughter Stormi and son Aire with rapper Travis Scott, who she previously dated. Per rumors, it was a big step for Kylie to introduce Timothee to her children and it shows how much she has grown to trust and adore him.

