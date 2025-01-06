Being in the limelight for decades, especially at a young age, is not an easy task. Selena Gomez has been a part of the industry for years and has witnessed it all, be it teen stardom at Disney, pop fame as a singer, and her recent entry into the Hollywood industry, hoping to establish herself as a worthy actress. The singer has been open about her struggles.

Along the way, she has faced plenty of challenges. Be it media scrutiny, health issues, relationship troubles, or mental health problems. In addition, there are lots of assumptions and misconceptions about her life, just like other stars. Here’s what the 32-year-old has to say about the same.

Selena Gomez Comments On Misconceptions About Her Personal Life

Selena appeared at the Golden Globe Awards 2025, all beaming and happy. She was accompanied by her fiance, Benny Blanco. The actor was nominated for two Golden Globes, one for her role in the film Emilia Pérez and the other for her portrayal in the Hulu show Only Murders in the Building. The Fetish hitmaker spoke to E! News at the glorious red carpet.

During a conversation about misconceptions over her personal life, Selena replied, “I’m not sure it’s more about misconceptions other than the fact that I’m genuinely happy where I am, and I feel great.” She added, “People tend to question every part of my life, but that’s okay.” After years of vitriol, she has mastered the art of being secure and happy where she is in life, regardless of the questions online.

“I think as long as I know where I am and who I’m around, I’m solid,” she said. While Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco didn’t pose together on the red carpet, they sat together during the ceremony, and he even gave her a shoulder kiss when host Nikki Glaser said her opening monologue and took a dig at him.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s Looks For The Night

The singer wore a baby blue off-the-shoulder gown by Prada with a column skirt and waistline pleating. She also carried a matching scarf to add to the look. Though the outfit was more simplistic, Selena made sure to add some bling when it came to the accessories. She wore a diamond necklace and earrings by Tiffany to complete the look and match her simple, satin attire.

Selena opted for a coral lipstick to add a pop of color to her face and went for a vintage old Hollywood wavy bob when it came to hairstyling. On the other hand, Benny donned an all-white suit over a white textured lace shirt. The two got engaged last month and shared the news through Instagram.

