Selena Gomez is winning the internet currently! Courtesy, her turning cheerleader for her Emilia Perez co-star Zoe Saldana at the Golden Globes 2025. Despite losing to Saldana in the Best Supporting Actress category, Selena was seen ecstatic for her co-star. Inevitably, this gesture of hers is being loved by the fans.

Selena Gomez was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for Emilia Perez at the Golden Globes along with Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez), Ariana Grande (Wicked), Felicity Jones (The Brutalist), Margaret Qualley (The Substance) and Isabella Rossellini (The Substance). The viral videos during the winner announcement clearly show Gomez herself mouthing, “Zoe, Zoe” and hoping that it is Saldana who takes the Golden Globe home. When that happens, the ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker could be seen overjoyed and cheering even louder for Zoe.

This gesture of Selena Gomez has been receiving a lot of love from the fans. One of the fans stated, “Always a girls’ girl.” While another netizen said, “She was whispering her name beforehand, almost foreshadowing – cool moment.” Another fan called her, “A real friend.” A fan furthermore added, “Selena is the cutest. She was already looking at her and saying Zoe Zoe Zoe before they announced that Zoe won.” While another netizen said, “She also mouthed her name before it was said,”

Well, we all deserve a female bestie like the ‘Love On’ singer, don’t we? Selena Gomez also looked resplendent in a light blue low-cut gown along with a lavish neckpiece. Apart from the Best Supporting Actress category, Selena was also nominated in the Best Actress In A Television Series – Musical/Comedy category. She was nominated for her performance in the series, Only Murders In The Building. However, she lost the Golden Globe to Jean Smart for her performance in Hacks.

I love Selena Gomez’s reaction when co-star Zoe Saldana just beat her for the Golden Globe. she was ECSTATIC pic.twitter.com/HaaygXCpB2 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

Selena Gomez cheering on Zoe Saldaña’s #GoldenGlobes win for EMILIA PÉREZ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wzMse7AzHu — Netflix (@netflix) January 6, 2025

