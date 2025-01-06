Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner sparked buzz at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on January 3. Their hand-in-hand appearance reignited dating rumors that started in April 2023, shortly after Jenner’s split from Travis Scott, the father of her two children, Stormi and Aire.

Timothee Chalamet Dodged A Question When Asked About Kylie Jenner

During a press interview at the event, Chalamet deftly dodged a question about Jenner’s presence. While the interviewer attempted to shift the spotlight toward their budding romance, the actor skillfully redirected the conversation to the supportive energy of his peers and the celebration of the industry.

The interviewer asked, “I know you also brought your partner in crime Kylie here too. What’s it like to her supporting you on a night like this?” Timothee Chalamet answered, “It’s a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and support, so many great peers. And people that are fantastic and I like seeing the new wave and the new generation here. And I also like seeing everyone that has been holding it down for decades plus.”

Timothee Chalamet Walked The Red Carpet Solo

Timothee Chalamet was the star at the Palm Springs Film Festival, promoting his role in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. Jenner quietly joined him, keeping a low profile as the actor took to the red carpet solo. This subtle approach was in stark contrast to their more public moments, like the 2024 Golden Globes, where the two didn’t shy away from PDA.

Timothee Chalamet closes out the #PSFilmAwards2025 red carpet pic.twitter.com/COOZ5ujrMf — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 4, 2025

Fans can expect to see them together again at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, where Jenner’s name card was spotted right next to Chalamet’s, hinting at her presence as he vies for the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Dylan.

The Golden Globes share the seating arrangement for tomorrow’s show. pic.twitter.com/ShlHLUd7Tp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 4, 2025

Since their relationship made headlines, the pair has kept things relatively private, only occasionally stepping into the public eye. Their bond has remained strong, with their first public outing at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in September.

Most recently, the couple celebrated a cozy and intimate Christmas with Jenner’s children, enjoying family moments, dinner, and a drive to admire Christmas lights.

