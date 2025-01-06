Golden Globes 2025: Another year and another award season is here! The 82nd Golden Globes Awards Ceremony occurred on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. It was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, becoming the first woman to host the ceremony single-handedly since it began. Last year, Oppenheimer took home the major awards, but this year, it was not about just one film that stole the show. From The Brutalist to Challengers and Conclave, they all took home certain awards. Scroll below for the complete list.

Shōgun won several Awards at the ceremony, and Jeremy Allen White also won for The Bear, which was his third Golden Globe Award. It was a star-studded affair, and several highlights made news, including Zendaya’s huge ring, which sparked engagement speculations with long-term boyfriend Tom Holland. On the other hand, Demi Moore’s speech also garnered a lot of praise and was one of the high points of the ceremony.

Demi Moore wins her first Golden Globe Award at the Golden Globes 2025 for her performance in The Substance. MCU star Zoe Saldana also won the award for her supporting role in Emilia Pérez, and she was nominated alongside her co-star Selena Gomez. Ariana Grande was also nominated for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Film.

Let’s check out the winners of the Golden Globes 2025 Awards –

TELEVISION

Best performance by a male actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” – *WINNER

Best performance by a female actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – *WINNER

Best performance by a male actor in a television series – drama

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun” – *WINNER

Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Best performance by a female actor in a television series – drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” – *WINNER

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin” – *WINNER

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” – *WINNER

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Best television series – drama

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun” – *WINNER

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game”

Best television series – musical or comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“The Gentlemen”

“Hacks” – *WINNER

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television

“Baby Reindeer” – *WINNER

“Disclaimer”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” – *WINNER

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun“ – *WINNER

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Diego Luna, “La Maquina”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television

Jamie Foxx, “What Had Happened Was”

Nikki Glaser, “Someday You’ll Die”

Seth Meyers, “Dad Man Walking”

Adam Sandler, “Love You”

Ali Wong, “Single Lady” – *WINNER

Ramy Youssef, “More Feelings”

FILM

Best motion picture – musical or comedy

“Wicked”

“Anora”

“Challengers”

“Emilia Pérez”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best motion picture – drama

“The Brutalist” – *WINNER

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

Best motion picture – non-English language

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez” – *WINNER

“The Girl With the Needle”

“I’m Still Here”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Vermiglio”

Best screenplay – motion picture

“Emilia Pérez”

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Conclave” – *WINNER

Best original song – motion picture

“Beautiful That Way” from “The Last Showgirl,” by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt

“Compress/Repress” from “Challengers”

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez” by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard – *WINNER

“Better Man” from “Forbidden Road” by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek

“Kiss the Sky” from “The Wild Robot”

“Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez” by Clément Ducol and Camille

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” – *WINNER

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” – *WINNER

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Jesse Eisenberg – “A Real Pain”

Hugh Grant – “Heretic”

Gabriel LaBelle – “Saturday Night”

Jesse Plemons – “Kinds of Kindness”

Glen Powell – “Hit Man”

Sebastian Stan – “A Different Man” – *WINNER

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance” – *WINNER

Zendaya, “Challengers”

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – drama

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist” – *WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – drama

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Angelina Jolie, “Maria”

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”

Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here” – *WINNER

Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Best director – motion picture

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Edward Berger, “Conclave”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist” – *WINNER

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light”

Best motion picture cinematic and box office achievement

“Alien: Romulus”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Gladiator 2”

“Inside Out 2”

“Twisters”

“Wicked” – *WINNER

“The Wild Robot”

Best motion picture – animated

“Flow” – WINNER

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Moana 2”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Best Original Score

“Conclave”

“The Brutalist”

“The Wild Robot”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Challengers”- *WINNER

“Dune: Part Two”

Where to watch the 82nd Golden Globes Awards 2025?

The Sunday’s 82nd Golden Globes Awards Ceremony was packed with glitz and glamour. The fans might want to catch the show. Hence, they can stream it on the Lionsgate Play app. The subscribers can stream it for free.

