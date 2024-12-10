The 82nd edition of the annual awards ceremony is set to be hosted next month. To welcome the new year, the event awards excellence in films and television. The highly anticipated nominees for the 2025 edition are here.
Before the nominations list, here’s a brief for the unversed. The 2025 Golden Globes will air on CBS on January 5 at 8 pm ET. Paramount+ will stream the ceremony online. Nikki Glaser hosts the evening, and onto the nominees, which Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut announced.
2025 Golden Globe Awards: Full List Of Nominees
Best Motion Picture: Drama
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Best Motion Picture: Musical / Comedy
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Pérez
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Wicked
Trending
Best Motion Picture: Animated
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Motion Picture: Non-English Language
- All We Imagine as Light (India)
- Emilia Pérez (France)
- The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
- I’m Still Here (Brazil)
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
- Vermiglio (Italy)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Gladiator II
- Inside Out 2
- Twisters
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama
- Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
- Angelina Jolie – Maria
- Nicole Kidman – Babygirl
- Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door
- Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
- Kate Winslet – Lee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama
- Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig – Queer
- Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
- Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical / Comedy
- Amy Adams – Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison – Anora
- Demi Moore – The Substance
- Zendaya – Challengers
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical / Comedy
- Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant – Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell – Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan – A Different Man
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande – Wicked
- Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
- Margaret Qualley – The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Yura Borisov – Anora
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
- Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
- Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Best Director
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Edward Berger – Conclave
- Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light
Best Screenplay
- Emilia Pérez
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Conclave
Best Original Score
- Conclave
- The Brutalist
- The Wild Robot
- Emilia Pérez
- Challengers
- Dune: Part Two
Best Original Song
- “Beautiful That Way,” – The Last Showgirl
- “Compress / Repress,” – Challengers
- “El Mal,” – Emilia Pérez
- “Forbidden Road,” – Better Man
- “Kiss The Sky,” – The Wild Robot
- “Mi Camino,” – Emilia Pérez
Best Television Series: Drama
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- Squid Game
Best Television Series: Musical / Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- The Gentlemen
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series: Drama
- Kathy Bates – Matlock
- Emma D’arcy – House of the Dragon
- Maya Erskine – Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Keira Knightley – Black Doves
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai – Shōgun
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series: Drama
- Donald Glover – Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
- Billy Bob Thornton – Landman
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel – Shrinking
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
- Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
- Sofía Vergara – Griselda
- Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Kate Winslet – The Regime
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan Mcgregor – A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Dakota Fanning – Ripley
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Diego Luna – La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Jamie Foxx – Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser – Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers – Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler – Adam Sandler: Love You
Ali Wong – Ali Wong: Single Lady
Ramy Youssef – Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!
Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Son, Jack, Ditched The Spotlight For Humble Bartending Job At This Trendy Parisian Eatery?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News