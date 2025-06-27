Crossing $1 billion at the global box office is one of cinema’s most elite milestones, symbolic of both critical acclaim and widespread audience appeal. For many studios, it’s a crown jewel target. Yet a handful of films have fallen just short of that mark, missing it by mere millions despite strong runs, glowing reviews, and cultural relevance.

These films did nearly everything right, massive worldwide appeal, strong legs at the box office, even awards recognition, but still ended up a few seats shy of the billion-dollar summit. Some were cut short by release timing, others by currency fluctuations or studio decisions to pull them from theatres too soon. Here are five movies that almost made it to the $1B club, ranked by their final global gross, as per Box office mojo.

1. The Lion King (1994) – $979M

Directed by : Roger Allers & Rob Minkoff

: Roger Allers & Rob Minkoff RT Score : 93%

: 93% Streaming on: Disney+

The Lion King redefined animated storytelling for the ’90s, blending Shakespearean drama with unforgettable music and breathtaking visuals. It became a cultural juggernaut, leading to Broadway adaptations, merchandise empires, and a 2019 remake.

What makes its near miss most remarkable is that this was a traditionally animated film released in an era before global box office tracking was fully integrated. Despite being re-released multiple times, its total stopped at $979M, a number that would have easily crossed $1B had it opened just a few years later. Still, it remains the highest-grossing 2D animated film ever. Maybe a re-release is what would take the movie

2. Oppenheimer (2023) – $976M

Directed by : Christopher Nolan

: Christopher Nolan RT Score : 93%

: 93% Streaming on: JioCinema, Peacock

Christopher Nolan’s historical biopic became an unlikely box office behemoth in a summer dominated by Barbie. With IMAX screenings and word-of-mouth, Oppenheimer defied expectations for a 3-hour R-rated drama.

Its $976M haul made it the highest-grossing biopic of all time, yet it fell just $24M short of the billion mark. Given the genre, runtime, and complex subject matter, its performance is still unprecedented, but a few more international weeks or strategic re-releases might have pushed it over the top.

3. Despicable Me 2 (2013) – $971M

Directed by : Pierre Coffin & Chris Renaud

: Pierre Coffin & Chris Renaud RT Score : 75%

: 75% Streaming on: JioCinema, Apple TV

Minions mania was at a peak when Despicable Me 2 hit theatres. The sequel amplified everything fans loved about the original, more mischief, heartwarming fatherhood themes, and zany gadgets.

It became the second-highest-grossing film of 2013, yet its $971M final figure fell agonizingly short of $1B. This miss stung especially hard as future entries in the franchise, like Minions and Despicable Me 3, eventually crossed the mark, proving it had the potential all along.

4. Despicable Me 4 (2024) – $970M

Directed by : Chris Renaud

: Chris Renaud RT Score : 56%

: 56% Streaming on: Netflix and Peacock

The latest installment in the Illumination franchise, Despicable Me 4, brought back familiar faces and introduced new villains, but it landed in a summer packed with major releases. The film performed solidly at the box office, earning $971 million worldwide, just shy of the billion-dollar mark that has become a benchmark for animated blockbusters. Domestically, it grossed $361 million, while international markets contributed $610 million.

Despite strong competition from films like Inside Out 2 and other summer hits, Despicable Me 4 managed to top the box office charts in its opening weeks and hold its own throughout its theatrical run. Its opening weekend in the US and Canada was $75 million, and it remained a consistent draw for family audiences.

5. The Jungle Book (2016) – $968M

Directed by : Jon Favreau

: Jon Favreau RT Score : 94%

: 94% Streaming on: Disney+

Before The Lion King remake, Jon Favreau first tested Disney’s CGI-musical blend with The Jungle Book. With stunning VFX and a soulful Mowgli performance, the film earned rave reviews and family footfalls globally.

It reached $968M, falling just short of the billion club. Some speculate that release timing and shorter theatrical windows clipped its final legs. Still, it helped validate Disney’s live-action remake strategy—eventually culminating in multiple billion-dollar successors.

