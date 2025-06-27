Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has built a strong pace at the ticket window, and with good word-of-mouth, the sports dramedy that started slowly with its ticket bookings in advance has hit a total of 1.6 million ticket sales on BMS in only seven days!

Aamir Khan Comes Close To Housefull 5’s Week 1

With the 1.6 million ticket sales, Aamir Khan has come very close to Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5’s one week ticket sales. The comedy thriller in one week, registered a ticket sale of 1.64 million on BMS.

Sitaare Zameen Par Day 7 Ticket Sales

On the seventh day, Thursday, June 26, Sitaare Zameen Par registered a ticket sale of almost 118K on BookMyShow. This was a jump of almost 7% from the previous day’s sale when the film sold 110K tickets.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Bollywood films in 2025 after one week. (only BMS sales)

Chhaava: 3.07 Million Housefull 5: 1.64 Million Sitaare Zameen Par: 1.60 Million Raid 2: 1.55 Million Sky Force: 1.43 Million Sikandar: 1.26 Million Jaat: 948K Kesari Chapter 2: 917K Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release: 908K Bhool Chuk Maaf: 837K

Will Kajol’s Maa Impact Aamir Khan’s Film?

Interestingly, Aamir Khan’s film has surpassed the one-week ticket sales of Salman Khan’s Sikandar by a huge margin. It would be great for the film if it remains unfazed by the arrival of Kajol’s Maa as well since the genre of both the films are very different and both of them might sail together!

Sitaare Zameen Par Ticket Sales Summary On BookMyShow

Check out the day-wise BMS sales of Aamir Khan’s sports drama.

Pre Sales: 92K

Friday: 224.56K

Saturday: 425.18K

Sunday: 373.06K

Monday: 132.15K

Tuesday: 121.56K

Wednesday: 110.72K

Thursday: 118.02K

Total: 1.6 Million

