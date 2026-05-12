Fahadh Faasil is one of those Indian actors who have witnessed a rise in popularity in the post-COVID era. While he was a known face among movie buffs, his role in Pushpa helped him reach a wider audience. After Pushpa, he delivered some really impressive performances, but unfortunately, most of those movies didn’t find success. Even his latest release, Patriot, is a failure at the Indian box office, but it helped Fahadh to cross a major milestone in net collections in the post-COVID era.

Fahadh Faasil crosses the 2100 crore mark post-COVID!

Fahadh has been one of the busiest Indian actors post-pandemic, and so far, he has been a part of 13 theatrical releases. His post-COVID innings started with Pushpa, which scored 267.55 crore. It was followed by Vikram and Malayankunju, which earned 247.32 crore and 8.49 crore, respectively. Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum earned 9.93 crore, while Dhoomam made 3.4 crore.

Maamannan was Fahadh Faasil’s sixth release post-COVID, and it scored 52.12 crore. Aavesham did a business of 85.16 crore, followed by Vettaiyan, which scored 146.89 crore. Bougainvillea earned 17.29 crore, followed by Pushpa 2’s 1234.1 crore. Maareesan earned 6.53 crore, while Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira earned 2.14 crore. His latest release, Patriot, is still running in theaters and has earned 29.5 crore in 11 days.

Overall, through 13 theatrical releases, Fahadh Faasil has scored a cumulative 2110.42 crore net at the Indian box office, comfortably crossing the 2100 crore milestone in the post-COVID era.

Post-COVID releases of Fahadh Faasil and their domestic collection (net):

Pushpa – 267.55 crore

Vikram – 247.32 crore

Malayankunju – 8.49 crore

Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum – 9.93 crore

Dhoomam – 3.4 crore

Maamannan – 52.12 crore

Aavesham – 85.16 crore

Vettaiyan – 146.89 crore

Bougainvillea – 17.29 crore

Pushpa 2 – 1234.1 crore

Maareesan – 6.53 crore

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira – 2.14 crore

Patriot – 29.5 crore

Total – 2110.42 crore

Chasing the 2500 crore milestone

Being one of the busiest actors, Fahadh Faasil already has two confirmed projects in the form of Don’t Trouble The Trouble and Karate Chandran. Also, reports suggest he is being considered as an antagonist in Salman Khan’s film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. So, Fahadh will comfortably add 389.58 crore more to his kitty and reach the 2500 crore milestone comfortably post-COVID.

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