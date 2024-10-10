Vettaiyan Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Ritika Singh

Director: T.J. Gnanavel

What’s Good: The gripping storyline, compelling message, performances, and mass flavor which is expected from a Rajinikanth film, Rajinikanth and Big B reuniting after 33 years, Fahadh Faasil shines again, and the catchy background score from Anirudh.

What’s Bad: Overstretched second half, and the scenes surrounding the police investigation look half-baked especially in the first half.

Watch or Not?: To all the Thalaiva fans, you better not miss this one.

Language: Tamil

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 163 Minutes

Athiyan (Rajinikanth) believes that cold-blooded criminals only deserve one punishment: a brutal police encounter. He strictly adheres to this, much to the annoyance and resistance of senior judge and human rights lawyer Sathyadev Pande (Amitabh Bachchan). Along with a con man-turned-police informer, Patrick (Fahadh Faasil), he solves many cases, which end with him encountering the criminals. When Sharanya (Dushara Vijayan), a dutiful teacher, is raped and murdered, Athiyan takes it upon himself to bring her justice. The ‘perpetrator’ is also captured and killed, but it is soon realized that the real culprit is someone else. Not only does Athiyan battle with his inner conscience for having killed an innocent, but he has now to find the real person behind this heinous crime.

Vettaiyan Movie Review: Script Analysis

Director and writer TJ Gananavel, along with co-writer B Kiruthika, has crafted a riveting actioner that will keep you hooked until the end. The storyline questions the morality of police encounters, showing two sides of the story. The themes of crime against women and education scams are also well-highlighted. In the middle of this, the dialogues are catchy and complement Thalaiva Rajinikanth’s star power well. The script has subtle details that are bound to generate whistles and claps. A prime example is a throwback to Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia’s track ‘Kaavaalaa’ in one of the scenes. However, the movie stretches in the second half towards the climax. Another loophole is the half-baked police investigation scenes. The plot also falls prey to some predictability in the second half, but the execution remains entertaining.

Vettaiyan Movie Review: Star Performance

Rajinikanth is at it again! Right from his entry to the dialogue delivery, the countless whistles and cheers were intact. There is never a dull moment with him on the screen. It can be safely said that he was the main guiding anchor for this one. Fahadh Faasil is another cast member who shines throughout the movie. He was entertainment personified in this one and truly one of the standouts, as always. Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, Rakshan, Kishore, and Manju Warrier do full justice to their characters. However, Amitabh Bachchan and Rana Daggubati are underutilized. Even though they give the best to their characters, we somehow needed more of them. Even with their limited screentime together, it was joyous to witness the chemistry between Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years.

Vettaiyan Movie Review: Direction, Music

Except for some loopholes and a laborious pace in the second half, Vettaiyan keeps the entertainment factor rolling with the direction. The mass appeal does not cause any hindrance to the message of the movie. This balance is often lost in many commercial films, but not in this one. Anirudh has done it again! The background score for Rajinikanth is goosebumps galore and creates more impact than the actual songs of the movie. The cinematography by SR Kathir captures the beauty of Kanyakumari well.

Vettaiyan Movie Review: The Last Word

Vettaiyan manages to be a treat for superstar Rajinikanth’s fans, and that mainly fulfills its purpose. A huge shoutout to Fahadh Faasil for also being a show-stealer in many of the scenes.

3.5 STAR

Vettaiyan Trailer

Vettaiyan releases on 10th October, 2024.

