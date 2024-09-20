Yudhra Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, Gajraj Rao, Raghav Juyal, Raj Arjun, Ram Kapoor

Director: Ravi Udyawar

What’s Good: Action sequences, a gripping first half, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s fiery screen presence, the performances of the supporting star cast, and the cinematography.

What’s Bad: An extremely underwhelming second half, a disappointing climax, predictable plotline, not utilizing some supporting actors who could have immense potential.

Loo Break: You can take one in the second half. Won’t be much of a loss.

Watch or Not?: On the occasion of Cinema Day today, you can just use that 99 bucks for a one-time watch.

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 142 Minutes

Yudhra (Siddhant Chaturvedi)’s father was a no-nonsense police officer who busted a drug racket of a dangerous drug lord/mafia Firoze (Raj Arjun). As revenge, he and his pregnant wife are brutally murdered by Firoze, but an infant Yudhra miraculously survives. However, from childhood, Yudhra harnesses an aggressive and violent nature. He is adopted by his late father’s close friend and colleague Kartik (Gajraj Rao) and is mentored by Rehman (Ram Kapoor), another of his father’s colleagues. His only companion and later love interest is Nikhat (Malavika Mohanan), who stands strong by him despite his aggressive behavior affecting their relationship. After several episodes of belligerent behavior, which ends up in Yudhra being expelled from school and later from the NCTA, he finds himself in a dangerous prison. However, to put his anger issues on the right track, he is assigned as an undercover agent to bust Firoze’s drug racket, which was also responsible for his father’s death. Yudhra finds himself on a dangerous mission wherein he has to win Firoze’s trust and pass on valuable information about a drug consignment to the cops. The writing and screenplay by Farhan Akhtar is more nuanced in the first half but falters heavily in the latter part.

Yudhra Movie Review: Script Analysis

Director Ravi Udyawar created a solid screenplay in the first half. The tone of an angry young man who is battling the loss of his parents and needs a medium to unleash that suppressed anger managed to pique our interest. However, the movie goes entirely downhill in the second half. The climax, the showdown between Yudhra and the main antagonist, does not evoke any thriller or anticipation. There is a significant twist regarding a particular character, which becomes highly predictable. Neither Yudhra’s heroic actions nor the antagonists’ motives strike a chord with you. There was also no tapping on how Yudhra’s quest for survival and brutality is fueled by his experiences in the Deccan Jail, wherein he is trapped between two rival gangs. It is a pity because this movie had the potential to become a thrilling joyride but became an emotionless snoozefest by the end.

Yudhra Movie Review: Star Performance

Siddhant Chaturvedi inevitably does the majority of the heavy lifting. The actor primarily shines in the action sequences. While he is impressive in the second half, the actor struggles in the emotional sequences in the second half. However, kudos to Siddhant for giving his best to the role and also for looking the part when it comes to his sculpted physique. Malavika Mohanan is not just reduced to a love interest but also has a significant part in the storyline, doing full justice to it. Raghav Juyal was absolutely fiery and intense, impressing in his act but is underutilized in the second half. Ram Kapoor and Gajraj Rao play their parts well. However, Shilpa Shukla is heavily wasted despite being a strong performer. Watch out for the child actor who played young Rudra. The kid is brilliant!

Yudhra Movie Review: Direction, Music

Ravi Udyavar tries to make a decent attempt to transform us into a plotline that will remind us of the era of the 70s and the 80s, wherein the angry and macho hero used to seek revenge against his wrong-doers only to realize that his enemies might be closer to home. However, the thrill, excitement, and suspense go haywire in the second half. The cinematography by Jay Oza is excellent as he plays with the color red to pan in and out of the screen, which also symbolizes Yudhra’s anger and knack for revenge. There are some elements of comic book characters and anime in the cinematography. The action sequences and the stunts were choreographed in a slick and nuanced manner. Except for the romantic track ‘Saathiya’ crooned by Vishal Mishra and Pratibha Singh Baghel, none of the songs create a powerful impact.

Yudhra Movie Review: The Last Word

Siddhant Chaturvedi tried to put his heart and soul into this actioner which also marked his first headliner project in Bollywood. However, due to a faulty execution in the second half, the movie fails to tap his full potential. This one can be a one-time watch for action enthusiasts.

Two Point Five Star.

Yudhra releases on 20 September, 2024.

